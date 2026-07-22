Thick smoke seen as shophouse along Serangoon Road catches fire, 40 evacuated

Fire breaks out at shophouse along Serangoon Road on 22 July

Thick smoke was seen billowing from a shophouse along Serangoon Road on Wednesday (22 July) morning, as firefighters worked to contain a blaze that burned for about an hour.

30-year-old Wendy, who works at a nearby office, told MS News that she came across the incident while walking to work at around 9.45am.

Thick smoke filled the air as SCDF tackled blaze

Wendy said SCDF officers were already at the scene when she arrived.

Although she could not see the flames, she said there was “a lot of smoke” coming from the shophouse.

She stayed at the scene for about 10 minutes before heading to work.

“I didn’t see any evacuations or injuries,” she told MS News.

Wendy added that many passers-by had stopped to watch and take photos.

As firefighters were already battling the blaze when she arrived, Wendy said she was unsure how long they had been there.

About 40 people evacuated as precaution

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday (22 July), SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 562C Serangoon Road at about 9.30am.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fourth storey of the shophouse on fire.

SCDF deployed two water jets to extinguish the blaze.

Meanwhile, an aerial water jet from a Combined Platform Ladder (CPL) was used to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring units.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, after which firefighters continued damping down operations to cool burnt surfaces and prevent the fire from reigniting.

As a precaution, about 40 occupants from neighbouring shophouse units were evacuated by the police and SCDF, the SCDF said.

SCDF said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for comment.

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