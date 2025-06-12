‘2-day weekends feel like survival mode’: S’pore Redditors say 4-day work week is key to better mental health

Redditor asks if four-day work week makes people feel well-rested

Ever felt like your weekend just disappeared before you could even rest? You’re not alone.

A Reddit post on r/askSingapore has gone viral after one user posed a simple but deeply relatable question: “Would you feel more well-rested with a four-day work week?”

In the post, dated 9 June, the OP opened up about the constant struggle of squeezing rest, self-care, errands, and socialising into a typical two-day weekend, only to return to work on Monday still feeling like a half-charged phone.

“Last year, there has been quite a few holidays with Monday off,” they said. “I feel better mentally when I return to work.”

They added that a three-day weekend offered more meaningful rest, compared to the rushed, chore-filled Saturdays and the dread-heavy Sundays.

Netizens agree with OP and share their personal struggles

Turns out, many Singaporeans feel the same. The post quickly racked up replies from fellow tired souls who said that longer weekends made a huge difference to their well-being.

One user likened the two-day weekend to being in “survival mode”, saying they only truly felt rested during long weekends.

Another commenter agreed, saying that life is “more balanced” with a four-day work week. They explained that Sunday is the only day that feels like an off day, but the thought of having to work on Monday ruins everything.

One Redditor pointed out that the issue isn’t just about resting, it’s having to power through five full days before finally catching a break.

Another netizen joked that this would be the first policy they would lobby for if they were to become a minister in Singapore.

The views on Reddit echo recent stats from Answers.sg, where 64% of Singaporeans said ‘no’ when asked if they could see themselves working a five-day week for the rest of their lives.

According to data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), one in three employees report struggling to manage work demands and pressures.

The intense work culture has led to considerable discontent, with 73% of workers in Singapore reporting dissatisfaction and 62% experiencing burnout.

Featured image adapted from Leung Cho Pan on Canva for illustration purposes only.