78-year-old S’porean grandmother does pull-ups & lifts weights to stay healthy

An elderly woman has gone viral on TikTok for lifting weights and doing pull-ups to keep fit.

The clip, which was posted on Saturday (16 March), shows 78-year-old grandmother Charlotte Wong performing various weight training exercises and pull-ups.

Madam Wong’s daughter, 40-year-old fitness instructor and co-founder of Bespoke Fitness Yan Lin, has been documenting the older woman’s fitness journey on the social media platform.

Elderly woman does not let her age stop her from training

Ms Yan has posted multiple videos of her mother’s weight training sessions on TikTok, such as this one showing the 78-year-old lifting 20kg dumbbells.

Madam Wong is also seen doing a few weighted pull-ups, seemingly with ease.

She proved that functional weight training not only helped her to look fit but also to become strong as she carried groceries up a flight of stairs without breaking a sweat.

Grandmother adopted weight training for a healthier lifestyle

Speaking to MS News, Ms Yan said that her mother only began her fitness journey after she retired from the corporate world at age 57.

After realising that her sedentary lifestyle was unhealthy and getting diagnosed with high cholesterol levels, Madam Wong decided to start weight training.

“She started training with us a couple of years after we opened Bespoke Fitness,” said Ms Yan, who launched the gym with her brother, Tiat.

“She was 72 years old at the time. We basically forced her into the gym.“

Ms Yan encourages the elderly community to take up weight training to live a healthier lifestyle and fight off diseases.

“Start ASAP,” she urged. “Get a coach. Do not be afraid or think that gyms are only for young people.”

“As you age, you MUST weight train to fight off ageing diseases like sarcopenia and osteoporosis.”

