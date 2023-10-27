73-Year-Old Grandma From M’sia Reaches Everest Base Camp, Also Trains At Gyms & Joins Races

73-Year-Old Grandma Reaches Mount Everest Base Camp After Climbing For 8 Days

Burdened with all forms of commitments, many young adults in their 20s and 30s may already find themselves leading sedentary lifestyles.

But despite her age, 73-year-old Suzie Oliver makes it a point to keep fit and active.

Recently, Suzie — fondly known as ‘Iron Lady’ among her friends — reached the Everest Base Camp, located more than 5,000m above sea level.

To prepare herself for the ascent, Suzie climbed two other mountains in Malaysia first. Besides scaling mountains, Suzie also keeps fit by training at the gym and joining races.

Grandma scales Everest base camp with 2 friends

73-year-old Suzie Oliver, who hails from Malaysia, recently recounted her climb to Mount Everest base camp to The Star.

In the interview, Suzie shared that her trip to Mount Everest was the last item on her bucket list.

To prepare for the climb, the Malacca-born grandmother summited Mount Kinabalu in May and spent 25 hours climbing G7 mountain (also known as Yong Belar) in August.

Two weeks later, Suzie began her Everest expedition with two other friends who were in their 40s and 50s respectively.

Accompanied by a guide and two porters, the trio spent six to seven hours climbing each day, before reaching the base camp on Day 8.

Received applause & encouragement

Apart from the physical aspect of the climb, Suzie’s vegetarian diet was another challenge that she had to deal with during the climb.

But having received applause and encouragement along the way, her determination eventually shone through as she reached her destination.

Speaking to The Star, Suzie said she was thoroughly immersed in the beautiful scenery and hardly had time to take pictures along the way.

She was also extremely focused on the path to the base camp and did not dare to look down, for fear of the terrifying heights.

As for why she did not climb to the peak of Mount Everest, Suzie said it was due to safety concerns that her family raised.

Works out at the gym to keep fit

Apart from climbing mountains, Suzie also keeps herself fit by training at the gym and participating in various races.

In 2014, she took part in a 10km spartan race in Singapore, together with her daughter and granddaughter.

At the event, she emerged first in her age group, beating 800 other participants.

She would also join cycling races, including in America, where her husband is from.

The mother of two had previously worked in Singapore as a chef before going on mission trips with her husband.

Having ticked off the last item on her bucket list, Suzie told The Star that she plans on starting a new one, which includes scaling another mountain in Nepal next year.

Also read: Korean Ah Ma Lifts Weights To Relief Leg Pains, Ends Up Becoming A Bodybuilding Star

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @suzieoliver007 on Instagram and Instagram.