Coldplay Will Play 4 Dates At S’pore National Stadium In Jan 2024, Ticket Presale Starts 19 June

Coldplay Announces Jan 2024 Concert Dates At Singapore National Stadium

Coldplay has finally announced that they’ll be arriving in Singapore to perform not once but four times at the National Stadium on 23, 24, 26, and 27 Jan 2024.

Live Nation says this is the first time any act is playing four times there.

The band is currently on their Music Of The Spheres World Tour and previously announced numerous dates in Asia, but seemingly gave Singapore a miss.

Presales begin on 19 June if you sign up for Coldplay’s newsletter by 16 June.

Tickets are priced from S$68 onwards, although S$20 Infinity tickets are also available in a limited quantity.

Previously, the British band came to Singapore for two sold-out shows in 2017 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

According to Live Nation, fans can register for access to the ticket presale – which begins for all shows on 19 Jun – at coldplay.com/sign-up now.

The presale will open from 2pm to 11.59pm via www.livenation.sg.

As for the general sale, it will begin on Tuesday (20 Jun), available on Ticketmaster and SingPost outlets.

Once again, these are the concert dates so you can begin planning:

Tuesday (23 Jan 2024)

Wednesday (24 Jan 2o24)

Friday (26 Jan 2024)

Saturday (27 Jan 2024)

All shows will begin at 8pm.

There will also be a limited amount of Infinity tickets sold, priced at US$20 per ticket.

This is to make the shows more accessible to fans.

You can buy a maximum of two tickets, which must be purchased in pairs. The seats will be located next to each other.

For Infinity tickets, you won’t know where you’ll be seated until the day of the concert.

Scalpers sold tickets for RM43,200

Coldplay tickets have proven especially popular, but ticket scalpers have put a sour taste on the proceedings.

One particular scalper listed their ticket for RM43,200 (S$13,000) on Carousell.

Meanwhile, an Indonesian bride was gifted Coldplay concert tickets as part of her dowry.

Imagine concert tickets being on the level of gold or jewellery — that’s the world we live in.

Hopefully, with this many nights, fans will be able to catch the band at least once in Singapore next January. Otherwise, one might have to trade in an iPhone or organ for a ticket.

We heard livers grow back, by the way.

Featured image courtesy of Live Nation and adapted from Coldplay on Instagram.