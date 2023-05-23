Indonesian Bride Receives Coldplay Tickets As Dowry For Wedding, Groom Proves He Loves Her So

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Indonesian Groom Gifts Bride Coldplay Tickets As Part Of Dowry For Wedding

One of the biggest bands in the world, Coldplay sends fans into a frenzy whenever a new concert is announced.

Tickets are snapped up in the blink of an eye — they’re so hard to get that they carry immense value — something that a groom in Indonesia recognised.

So valuable were Coldplay’s concert tickets to him and likely his bride that he included them in her dowry.

Indonesian groom gives bride Coldplay tickets for dowry

Posting to Twitter, the groom’s brother shared footage of the solemnisation ceremony, for which the dowry included tickets to a Coldplay concert.

In the video, the father of the bride and the groom have their hands clasped together over a table, with the officiator sitting beside them.

The bride’s father says over the microphone, “I wed you to my daughter, Anastasya Ayu Widiadana, with a dowry of 21g of gold, a set of prayer wear and Coldplay concert tickets, paid in ‘cash’.”

In response, the groom verbally acknowledges what the older man says, essentially accepting his daughter’s hand in marriage.

The officiator proceeds to ask the witnesses if they think the marriage is valid, to which they respond in the affirmative.

Coldplay fans react to unusual dowry

Shortly after the video emerged on Twitter, a Coldplay fan account on Instagram reposted it to the social media site.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 5,000 likes at the time of writing.

A few fans took to the comments section of the post, joking that they were waiting for Chris Martin himself, Coldplay’s lead vocalist, to pop up at the wedding.

While he may not have made an appearance, we can guess that he would have approved of the unique use of the tickets.

There were those who described the wedding as “goals” as well.

Other users hope the video would reach the band, and that they will invite the couple on stage during their concert in Indonesia.

To understand just how precious the passes were, fans in Indonesia and Malaysia were recently up in arms over allegedly rigged ticket sales.

Despite queuing early and patiently, countless people missed their chance at buying tickets, blaming scalpers for unfairly buying them in bulk.

For the groom to score the tickets as a gift at his wedding is thus special.

Congratulations to the happy couple

Concert tickets certainly make for a unique gift in a wedding dowry. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see both the bride and groom’s families seemingly being okay with it.

More importantly, we hope the couple will enjoy themselves at the concert.

Indeed, the groom has proven that he loves his bride so, as the lyric of Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ goes.

MS News would also like to extend our sincerest congratulations to the happy couple. May you have a blissful marriage.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @orangdalamkamu on Twitter and @pkentertainment.id on Instagram.