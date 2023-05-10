Anwar Welcomes Coldplay For M’sia Concert Tour, Band Paid For Machine That Cleans Klang River

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Welcomes Coldplay For Upcoming Concert In Kuala Lumpur

Coldplay has proven themselves to be one of the most popular bands in the world.

In fact, the British band is currently on their Music of the Spheres World Tour and has just announced their Asia tour dates.

One of the destinations they’ll be heading to is Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 22 November.

Recently, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar made a video welcoming them.

As it turns out, the band had sponsored the Interceptor 005, a machine that has been cleaning the Klang River for years.

On Tuesday (9 May), Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar posted the video on his Instagram profile.

He started off the video by saying, “Coldplay, selamat datang ke Malaysia!”, welcoming the band to Malaysia who will be making a stop in Kuala Lumpur during their world tour.

He then added on, saying, “Let us work together, protect our environment and keep the world safe. Terima kasih.”

In the short clip, Prime Minister Anwar alluded to Coldplay’s token to Malaysia back in 2021.

Coldplay sponsored the Interceptor 005 to clean the Klang River

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the band sponsored the Interceptor 005 — a vessel built by Dutch non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup.

The vessel was placed in the Klang River and has helped to collect plastic trash for the past few years.

“We’re proud to sponsor Interceptor 005 which will catch thousands of tons of waste before it reaches the ocean,” shared the British band.

Coldplay is a strong advocate for protecting the environment

Besides sponsoring the Interceptor 005, Coldplay has pushed out many other initiatives in its effort to be more environmentally friendly.

In fact, the band pledged on its website to make the Music of the Spheres World Tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.

Coldplay not only pledged to cut down the tour’s direct carbon dioxide emissions by 50%, but also chose to power stage production almost entirely with renewable and super-low emission energy.

For instance, the team has installed kinetic floors in certain locations around the stadium.

The floors will convert the energy generated from fans’ dancing into electrical energy to power the show.

The band has also partnered with BMW to create the first mobile, rechargeable show battery, powering the shows with renewable energy no matter where in the world they go.

Kudos to Coldplay for setting the standard through their impressive sustainability efforts.

While they may not be visiting Singapore this time, at least they would be right beside us in our neighboring country.

Would you be heading down to Kuala Lumpur this November to experience Coldplay’s concert under a sky full of stars? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @coldplay on Instagram and @anwaribrahim_my on Instagram.