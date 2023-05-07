Mahathir Sues PM Anwar For Defamation, He Wants S$45M & Apology For Remarks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mahathir Sues M’sia PM Anwar For Defamation, Says He Allegedly Called Him A ‘Scoundrel’

After Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was confirmed as PM, one of his predecessors was among those who congratulated him.

Two-time PM Mahathir Mohamad wished his former deputy “all the best”, which might have signalled that the enmity between them was over.

Alas, this truce didn’t last long, as Dr Mahathir has now sued the Malaysian PM.

He is seeking about S$45 million (RM150 million) in compensation, as well as an apology for certain remarks that Mr Anwar made.

Mahathir sues Anwar over PM’s remarks at party congress

Dr Mahathir, 97, filed the lawsuit in the Shah Alam High Court on Wednesday (3 May), reported The Malay Mail.

The suit was filed over remarks Mr Anwar made on 18 Mar, when he attended a congress convened by his party at a stadium in Shah Alam.

The event was streamed “live” on Mr Anwar’s Facebook page.

Anwar referred to someone ‘in power for 22 years & 22 months’

In his speech, the PM referred to someone “who had been in power for 22 years and an additional 22 months”.

While he didn’t name any names, Mr Anwar suggested that person had allegedly enriched his family, evaded his taxes and had billions in wealth, the lawsuit claimed.

Dr Mahathir said the person being referred to was clearly himself, as he had been PM for 22 years and 22 months over two separate terms.

Mahathir allegedly described as a ‘scoundrel’

Mr Anwar also made allegations during the event that portrayed Dr Mahathir as racist and encouraging racial division, the older man said.

The PM also described him as a “scoundrel”, he claimed.

Additionally, Dr Mahathir said Mr Anwar alleged that the former PM purportedly discussed issues concerning Malaysians only after losing power.

Remarks had hurt reputation: Mahathir

Dr Mahathir said these remarks were all untrue and defamatory. They had tarnished his reputation as a statesman and former prime minister.

This would create a negative perception of him and was causing a loss of support and trust from the community.

They had also resulted in him and his family members suffering “shame”, he added.

Mahathir sues Anwar, seeks RM150M & apology

Thus, Dr Mahathir seeks S$15 million (RM50 million) in general damages and S$30 million (RM100 million).

He also wants Mr Anwar to issue an unconditional and open written apology, plus an undertaking never to make such remarks again.

The elder statesman also would also like the court to order Mr Anwar to retract the remarks and remove them from social media and media outlets.

The court should also order the PM to hold a special press conference over the matter within seven days, during which he would make his undertaking, the suit stated.

Anwar will leave it to his lawyers

When asked about the lawsuit last Friday (5 May), Mr Anwar didn’t seem to have much to say.

He simply told The Malay Mail that he would leave it to his lawyers, saying,

I have lawyers, let my lawyers handle everything.

The case will come up before the High Court on 31 May.

Tumultuous relations over the decades

The lawsuit marks another stage in the tumultuous relations between Dr Mahathir and Mr Anwar.

Mr Anwar was deputy PM during Dr Mahathir’s first stint as PM. The pair’s relationship was said to be close, with Dr Mahathir naming Mr Anwar his successor.

However, things soured and Mr Anwar was ousted from his post and jailed for sodomy.

Decades later, the old foes reconciled before Malaysia’s 2018 General Election (GE2018). They united to defeat then PM Najib Razak in the polls.

With Dr Mahathir reinstated as PM, Mr Anwar was set to become his successor yet again, but there was to be another twist in the tale.

The two men seemingly fell out again and more political manoeuvring caused the new Government to break apart.

Their fortunes diverged after GE2022, with Mr Anwar finally becoming PM while Dr Mahathir lost his seat in Parliament.

Many might have thought the decades-old animosity would end after the nonagenarian congratulated the new PM.

Alas, with the lawsuit, it seems hostilities have resumed once more.

