Coldplay Adds 5th Show In S’pore On 30 Jan After Record-Breaking Demand For Presales

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coldplay Announces 5th Show In Singapore Due To Overwhelming Demand

Coldplay has officially announced a fifth date in Singapore after experiencing record-breaking sales earlier today (19 June).

This makes the band the first musical act to play five nights at the Singapore National Stadium.

In addition, they revealed that they broke Singapore’s record for the most tickets sold by an artist in a single day.

Coldplay adds 5th show to Singapore tour

On Monday (19 June), Coldplay announced via a press release that they have added a fifth date to their upcoming concert tour in Singapore.

They will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium on 30 Jan 2024, in addition to 23, 24, 26 and 27 Jan.

Ticket prices, excluding booking fees, start from S$68 with general sales beginning on 20 June at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Interested concertgoers can purchase them online via Ticketmaster’s website, its hotline at +65 3158 8588 or Singpost outlets.

Record-breaking feat for band

The band revealed that they have also broken the record for the sale of most tickets by an artist, exceeding 200,000.

Since the announcement of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour dates back in March, Coldplay has sold over 7 million tickets.

This has been the most for any tour over the last two years.

To those who are planning to purchase tickets, may the odds be ever in your favour.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Twitter and Instagram.