Coldplay Announces 6th Show In S’pore On 31 Jan Due To Overwhelming Ticket Demand

Coldplay Adds 6th & Final Date For 2024 Concert In Singapore

Due to the extremely strong demand from Singapore fans, Coldplay will play a sixth show here come 31 Jan 2024.

In another surprise announcement, concert promoter Live Nation Singapore shared this exciting piece of news on Tuesday (20 June).

They also added that this is the final date to be added to the band’s itinerary in Singapore.

6th Coldplay concert in Singapore added to world tour

At around 10am on Tuesday (20 June), concert promoters dropped another surprise for Coldplay fans in Singapore. The band will be playing a sixth show at the National Stadium on 31 Jan 2024.

Organisers initially announced a total of four shows, on 23, 24, 26 and 27 Jan for the Singapore leg of Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.

Subsequently, they unveiled a fifth show after fans snapped up presale tickets in record time.

Per Live Nation Singapore’s statement, they are adding the sixth and final Singapore date due to “overwhelming demand”.

Tickets for previous show sold out in record time, reportedly caused Ticketmaster glitch

This follows news of the Singapore presales selling out in record-breaking numbers.

In fact, the demand was so strong that some fans who were trying to score tickets via Ticketmaster experienced a major glitch when presales started on Monday (19 June).

The site reportedly redirected some eager fans back to its landing page. This is in spite of them being in the virtual queue with a queue number.

There were also fans who allegedly experienced this glitch more than once.

Virtual queue numbers crossed the one million mark at 1.12pm that same day, about three hours after presales launched.

Resale tickets going for several times their original price

As fans faced technical issues trying to get their hands on tickets in legitimate ways, they have started appearing on resale portals for several times their original price.

Hundreds of listings for the resale of the Coldplay tickets surfaced on Carousell shortly after presales opened.

Some listed general standing tickets for a mind-blowing S$1,000. For context, one such ticket would set you back only S$168 on legitimate ticketing portals.

As a Coldplay concert in Singapore is rare — the last one being in 2017 — it’s no wonder that fans are clamouring to score tickets. We wish those who are still attempting to secure theirs good luck.

If you’d like to join the queue for tickets, visit the ticketmaster website here.

Featured image adapted from @coldplay on Instagram and Twitter.