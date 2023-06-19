Coldplay Concert Presale Tickets Resold For Up To S$1,000 On Carousell

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scalpers List Coldplay Tickets On Carousell For As High As S$1,000

Many fans will stop at nothing when it comes to having the chance to hear their favourite artistes perform in the flesh.

This, unfortunately, has allowed scalpers with fast fingers to exploit such passion.

British band Coldplay held presales for their upcoming four-day gig in Singapore from 10am today (19 June).

Within just hours, scalpers have already started to resell their tickets at multiple times the original price.

Coldplay tickets resold on Carousell for multiple times the original price

As presales for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres concerts on 23, 24, 26, and 27 Jan at the Singapore National Stadium went live today, many hopefuls tried to get their hands on the tickets.

According to Billboard, Coldplay band members hinted at their retirement in 2025, which means that fans are understandably all the more desperate to hear them live one last time.

Unfortunately, many apparently failed to get the tickets they wanted due to glitches in the ticketing page this morning.

Scalpers wasted no time in jumping at the opportunity to upsell their tickets to diehard devotees.

At time of writing, there are already 256 listings for the resale of the Coldplay tickets on Carousell.

Despite general sales opening only tomorrow, many have already listed their tickets at astronomical prices.

A quick scroll on the app showed that there were many selling tickets for as much as three times their original prices.

Some even snagged multiple tickets to resell for a profit.

This seller, for example, listed 18 Cat 1 tickets for S$450 each.

For comparison, the official website lists one Cat 1 ticket at S$298, excluding booking fees.

The preposterous listings didn’t end there, with general standing tickets going as high as S$1,000 each.

This is almost six times as much as the original price of S$168.

Beware of potential scams

Absurd prices aside, where reselling is concerned, there is always a risk of phishing and ticketing scams.

For those who haven’t managed to secure your tickets, the band has just added a fifth show in Singapore, so you can try your luck again during general sales.

Otherwise, if you’re intending to purchase a ticket off a reseller, make sure to do the due checks to ensure its legitimacy.

That said, we wish fans the best of luck for general sales for the five concerts tomorrow.

