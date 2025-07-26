23-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident involving lorry on BKE, one other injured

1 dead in BKE accident involving motorcycle and lorry on 25 July

A road accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) yesterday morning (25 July) has claimed the life of a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The pillion rider involved has also sustained severe injuries.

Footage of the aftermath has been posted on Facebook community pages, showing police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Further down, and parked by the road shoulder, is a heavy vehicle carrying what appears to be concrete blocks.

A police blue tent can also be seen nearby, with a blood stain trailing out onto the road.

One person pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said that they were alerted to a traffic accident along BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) before the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit at about 6.55am.

While they conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, another was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to 8world News, the deceased is a 23-year-old male motorcyclist, and the pillion rider is the individual that was brought to the hospital.

The 39-year-old lorry driver involved in the BKE accident is assisting with ongoing investigations.

‘Very heavy traffic congestion’ on BKE: ICA

In an update posted at 8.30am on Facebook, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reported “very heavy traffic congestion” after Woodlands Checkpoint on the BKE towards PIE.

They adviced commuters to expect delays and to cooperate with officers directing traffic on site.

The ICA later said that the accident site has been cleared and congestion has improved at 12.20pm.

