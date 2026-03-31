1 person sent to hospital after accident along AYE, congestion lasts for hours

Several bus services disrupted for hours due to congestion caused by AYE accident on 31 March

An accident along the Ayer Rajar Expressway (AYE) on Tuesday (31 March) evening resulted in one person being sent to the hospital and traffic congestion that lasted for hours.

Footage of the aftermath posted on Telegram showed at least three cars stopped along the expressway and a motorcycle that had been smashed into pieces.

3 lanes blocked off due to AYE accident

In the clip, recorded by a passing motorist, one of the cars appeared to be damaged in its rear.

Several police vehicles and an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle were at the scene.

Three lanes of the AYE were cordoned off, leaving only one lane accessible to traffic.

A photo shared earlier on Telegram showed that Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were also at the scene.

Netizens fear for well-being of motorcyclist

As parts of the motorcycle were strewn across the road, netizens feared for the well-being of the motorcyclist and hoped that he was alright.

One of the netizens who passed by the scene claimed that the accident involved an Xmax motorcycle and two cars.

The motorcycle’s fork was separated from its main body and the rider was lying on the road under a car, with medics attending to him, they alleged.

There was also a pillion rider receiving treatment, they claimed.

Road users report massive congestion due to AYE accident

Due to the AYE blockage, road users reported massive congestion in the direction of Tuas, starting from after the South Buona Vista Road exit.

In its initial post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 6.53pm that the accident had occurred after Buona Vista, and advised motorists to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

However, minutes later, LTA said motorists should avoid lanes 1 and 2.

By then, the congestion had already spread to the Normanton Park exit.

At 7.09pm, LTA said that the congestion now stretched to the Lower Delta Road exit.

According to Google Maps, this is a distance of about 5km.

The congestion persisted at 8.10pm, with LTA now advising motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 — three out of four lanes of the thoroughfare.

Accident also occurs along PIE

To make matters worse, an accident took place along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas at around the same time, blocking off a potential alternate route for motorists.

LTA said at 6.34pm that the PIE accident happened after the Clementi Avenue 6 exit, causing congestion till Clementi Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 1 and 2.

Passengers stuck in buses for up to 3 hours

Also affected by the AYE jam were commuters of several bus services that ply the AYE.

An MS News reader said at 10pm that he had been stuck for at least two hours in his bus, which had moved minimally in 30 minutes.

From the upper deck of his bus, flashing lights from police vehicles could be seen.

Another bus passenger said on Reddit that they had boarded an express bus from the Central Business District heading to the west, but ended up stuck in traffic for 1.5 hours. The journey usually took about 40 minutes during peak hours.

A netizen then commented that they had been stuck in an express bus for three hours and had yet to reach the accident location. They had boarded the bus from Downtown station at 7.10pm and just passed the National University of Singapore at 10.10pm.

Throughout the night, the public received MyTransportSG app alerts that several bus services would be delayed by up to 53 minutes.

Buses delayed & diverted due to AYE accident

In a Facebook post at 8.01pm, Tower Transit warned of longer waiting times for two of its services due to the AYE accident.

At 8.25pm, SBS Transit said five of its services were affected by delays for the same reason.

The transport operator updated at 9.13pm that two of the services were being diverted and would skip nine bus stops.

Congestion eases after over 4 hours

More than four hours after the accident, the congestion had eased somewhat, with LTA reporting at 11.04pm that it stretched only till Buona Vista.

SBS informed commuters at 11.15pm that its bus service had resumed normal operations.

But a friend of the motorcyclist posted on Telegram in a now-deleted message that he had passed away from his injuries, while the pillion had suffered broken limbs.

1 person sent to hospital after AYE accident

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.45pm on 31 March.

It took place along the AYE towards Tuas, after the South Buona Vista exit.

SCDF conveyed one person to National University Hospital.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after accident with tipper truck along AYE, driver assisting police investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.