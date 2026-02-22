Motorcyclist dies after accident with tipper truck along AYE, driver assisting police investigations

Motorcyclist passed away in hospital after after accident with tipper truck along AYE

A 31-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a tipper truck along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sunday (22 Feb) morning.

A video of the aftermath, posted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) Facebook group, showed the riderless motorcycle in the middle of the expressway.

Large pool of blood next to motorcycle along AYE

In the clip, recorded by a passing motorist, the motorcycle was facing against the flow of traffic.

What appeared to be a large pool of blood was nearby.

Farther up the AYE was a tipper truck that had its hazard lights on.

Large police presence at the scene

Several police cars and at least one police motorcycle were seen in the video, along with an Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle.

They blocked off two lanes on the left side of the AYE, which were also cordoned off with traffic cones.

Several police officers and other personnel from the authorities were at the scene.

LTA advises motorists to avoid 2 lanes

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 4.14am that an accident had occurred along the AYE, in the direction of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

Specifially, it took place after the Lower Delta Road exit.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

31-year-old motorcyclist was unconsious after AYE accident with tipper truck

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.10am on 22 Feb.

It took place along the AYE in the direction of the MCE, before the Lower Delta exit, and involved a tipper truck and a motorcycle.

The 31-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away there.

Additionally, the tipper truck driver, a 38-year-old man, is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

