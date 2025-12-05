S’pore & M’sia to enhance cross-border taxi services, boosting convenience while curbing illegal services

Cross-border taxi quota to increase to 300 as part of enhanced services

On Thursday (4 Dec), the transport ministers of Singapore and Malaysia discussed efforts to enhance transport links between the two countries.

As a way to meet rising commuter demand for convenient travel, the ministers have agreed to improve cross-border taxi services.

This agreement also aims to curb illegal transport services while improving the reciprocity of cross-border bus routes.

The joint statement by Singapore and Malaysia’s transport ministers, Jeffrey Siow and Anthony Loke, were a result of discussions during the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

It outlines what will be done to make travel more convenient for commuters.

New rules for taxi operations

To facilitate travel, several key changes will be implemented.

One change includes allowing foreign taxis to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country.

Designated pick-up points outside the home country will remain.

However, the governments will add more pick-up points, allowing foreign taxis to fetch passengers from more locations.

Furthermore, both governments plan to expand the quota for licensed cross-border taxis.

Instead of 200 taxis, each country will have an increased quota of 300, with priority for larger and more premium vehicles.

There are also plans to gradually raise this quota further to 500.

Regulating ride-hail platforms

Singapore and Malaysia will actively work towards establishing a regulatory regime for cross-border ride-hail and e-hailing platforms.

Additionally, they will improve the insurance coverage of cross-border taxis. This includes expediting accident claims processes.

To deter illegal point-to-point trips, specific measures continue to be enforced and newly implemented. For instance, licensed taxis must have a distinct livery.

They also require a tamper-proof vehicle plate with a predefined prefix and a topper.

To enter Singapore, licensed taxis must also possess an ERP2 on-board unit.

Aligning bus service regimes

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Land Public transport Agency of Malaysia (APAD) also aim to align regulatory regimes for cross-border bus services.

This seeks to make bus travel more attractive to commuters.

“We will continue close discussions with the APAD to enhance cross-border taxi and bus services for travellers,” wrote LTA in a Facebook post.

