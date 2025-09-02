More cross-border pick-up points & app bookings on the cards for S’pore taxis & PHVs, says LTA

Singapore taxis and private hire vehicles to expand cross-border pickups, allow app-based bookings in future

Singaporeans who regularly cross the Causeway may soon have a much smoother ride, as authorities look into expanding taxi and private hire vehicle (PHV) services for cross-border travel.

On 2 Sept, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed that Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, and officials from both the Ministry of Transport and LTA recently met with taxi and PHV associations.

These included the National Taxi Association (NTA), National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), and the Singapore-JB Taxi Association.

The dialogue centred on how to meet growing commuter demand while safeguarding local drivers’ livelihoods and cracking down on illegal operators.

More pick-up points, bigger cars & app bookings on the table

Currently, only a limited number of taxis are authorised to ferry passengers across the Causeway, a system many feel falls short of today’s demand.

With more Singaporeans choosing taxis and PHVs for Malaysia trips — from large families with children, to seniors visiting relatives, and business travellers heading to meetings — LTA is considering several upgrades.

Among the ideas discussed were additional pickup and drop-off points, expanding quotas, and allowing larger-capacity vehicles.

Authorities also floated the possibility of partnering with ride-hailing platforms to enable app-based bookings for cross-border rides.

Officials also stressed that illegal foreign vehicles operating in Singapore will continue to face enforcement.

Technology like the upcoming ERP 2.0 system may also be used to track and deter unauthorised trips.

LTA said drivers’ associations welcomed the discussions and offered candid feedback, adding that the shared aim is to ensure commuters have safe and legal cross-border options while local drivers benefit from rising demand.

Authorities also pledged to continue engaging Malaysian counterparts on further improvements.

Netizens weigh in with their opinions

Online, netizens had plenty of suggestions of their own.

One user proposed allowing local taxis to pick up passengers anywhere in Singapore, but only drop them at designated Johor Bahru points.

Another pointed out that stricter crackdowns on illegal ride-hailing are needed, as local fares aren’t as competitive.

Others felt it was simply time to update the system, which has remained largely unchanged for years.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook & MS News. Right image for illustration purposes only.