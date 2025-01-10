Cabby sent to hospital after taxi mounts walkway next to Marina Square, knocks down fire hydrant

Taxi seen by side of walkway next to Marina Square

A 60-year-old taxi driver was sent to the hospital after his taxi mounted the walkway next to Marina Square.

A video posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the red Trans-Cab taxi had ended up on the grass verge next to the walkway under the mall.

It doors and trunk were open.

Dislodged fire hydrant lies behind taxi near Marina Square

The clip also showed a dislodged fire hydrant lying on its side a few metres behind the taxi, along with other debris.

Farther behind the fire hydrant was a trail of wet soil.

The trail led to an opening in the ground where the fire hydrant could have once stood.

Taxi sustained damage

The taxi itself had sustained damage, with its bonnet crumpled up.

It also appeared to have knocked down at least two bollards.

A man was seen being helped out of the taxi.

Taxi believed to have self-skidded near Marina Square

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at 1.05am on Thursday (9 Jan).

It involved a taxi that was driving along Raffles Boulevard towards Raffles Avenue.

The taxi is believed to have self-skidded, the SPF added.

60-year-old cabby sent to the hospital

After the accident, a 60-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it sent him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Driver still in hospital: Trans-Cab

A Trans-Cab spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Straits Times (ST) that the driver remains in hospital.

The company will assist him, the spokesperson also said, adding that his taxi was not carrying any passengers at the time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation,

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.