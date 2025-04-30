MS Polls: Bukit Panjang SMC & Sengkang GRC polled among closest GE2025 races, eyes also on Jalan Kayu

MS Polls: Bukit Panjang SMC & Sengkang GRC to be among closest GE2025 races, residents weigh in

With polling day looming ever closer, Singaporeans have been eyeing battleground constituencies expected to have the closest races.

In a poll on Answers.sg, 1,377 respondents picked a GRC or SMC they felt was most at risk of seeing a change in party.

31.1% voted for Bukit Panjang SMC while a close 30.9% for Sengkang GRC saw it come in second place.

16% picked the three-way contest at Potong Pasir SMC. Lastly, 22% either didn’t know or didn’t care about the result.

In Sengkang GRC, the incumbent Workers’ Party (WP) will match up against a People’s Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Dr Lam Pin Min.

Meanwhile, Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah will challenge PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa in Bukit Panjang SMC.

Anticipated rematch at Bukit Panjang SMC

In the 2020 general election (GE), Bukit Panjang saw a close fight where Mr Liang defeated Dr Paul Tambyah with only 53.74% of the vote.

These two candidates are set for a much-anticipated rematch in GE2025.

On Reddit, many declared it the ‘Most Exciting SMC’ of the election, especially due to Dr Tambyah’s previous loss being a narrow one.

Netizens had good impressions of both candidates, suggesting that Dr Tambyah could build up from his 2020 supporter base.

An alleged resident assessed Mr Liang as a “beloved MP” who had been very active in Bukit Panjang.

Sengkang resident thinks GRC will have one of the closest races in GE2025

Meanwhile, Sengkang GRC made history in 2020 when the WP won with a 52.13% vote share.

The fierce contest saw it become one of three constituencies won by an opposition party, alongside Hougang and Aljunied.

A 59-year-old project manager in Sengkang who wished to be referred to as ‘Ah Teck’ agreed that the GRC would see a close race.

He pointed to the case involving former Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan as a major reason for another tight election.

“I feel that WP may be at a disadvantage due to some people feeling that Pritam is lying about the issue,” he said.

On 17 Feb, a judge found WP chief Pritam Singh guilty of two charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges and sentenced him to a fine.

The case surrounded his actions involving Khan’s lies in Parliament.

Mr Singh has maintained his innocence and intends to appeal the verdict.

Nonetheless, Ah Teck felt excited to be part of a battleground GRC. He had not personally met the candidates in his area but held a good impression of them.

Additionally, he noted that GE2025 differed from the previous elections by having a new Prime Minister (PM) with refreshed slates.

While Dr Lam Pin Min returns as the leader of the PAP team in Sengkang, the other three candidates are GE newcomers.

PSP ‘A-Team’ contests new West Coast-Jurong West GRC

Apart from previously established constituencies such as Sengkang and Bukit Panjang, netizens also have their eyes on new GRCs.

Among them, is West Coast-Jurong West GRC which was previously West Coast GRC before the electoral boundaries were adjusted.

In GE2020, West Coast GRC saw the closest contest where the PAP won with just 51.69% of the vote share.

Many attributed the razor-thin margin to the popularity of Dr Tan Cheng Bock from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

PSP announced that it will field its ‘A-Team’ here this election, including its top three leaders: Dr Tan, Mr Leong Mun Wai, and Ms Hazel Poa.

Mavis, a 25-year-old executive who lives in the GRC wh, told MS News that she expects a close race in her constituency.

“Dr Tan’s experience and existing legacy cannot be ignored, and for older folks he would be the more familiar face as opposed to the PAP’s lineup,” she said.

Since both parties had five years to build up and prepare for the challenge, she noted that either party has a good chance of victory.

PSP will face off against a PAP team now helmed by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

A key change in the team this GE2025 is that former transport Minister S Iswaran is no longer a part of the slate after his conviction.

Resident feels ‘small sense of pride’ in battleground GRC

Mavis recalled her mother saying walkovers used to be expected in West Coast GRC.

The PAP won unopposed in 2001 and 2006, and defeated the Reform Party by large vote margins in 2010 and 2015.

West Coast only became a competitive electoral division starting in 2020.

“I take a small sense of pride staying in a battleground GRC,” Mavis said. “It feels good to be wanted.”

Leading up to Polling Day, she didn’t see much of a difference compared to GE2020, but felt that the PAP was campaigning a bit harder this time.

New Jalan Kayu SMC predicted to have one of the closest GE2025 races

One netizen, however, thinks that the fight in “West Coast” might not be as close as people expect due to this year’s boundary changes.

They gave their “unpopular opinion” that Tampines GRC and the new Jalan Kayu SMC were the main divisions to watch.

The latter features the face-off between PAP’s Ng Chee Meng and WP’s Andre Low.

Mr Ng, the Secretary-General of the NTUC and former Pasir Ris-Punggol MP, previously lost to the WP team in Sengkang GRC.

On the other hand, Mr Low is a relatively unknown newcomer who initially received tepid reactions from netizens.

Some expected WP to field a more well-known politician in Jalan Kayu.

However, Mr Low turned some opinions around with a passionate rally speech on 24 April that impressed the audience.

Initially sceptical Singaporeans became convinced that he stood a good chance against Mr Ng.

Jalan Kayu woman says time before Polling Day too little to make decision

Angel, a housewife in her 50s, went against the grain by opining that the race would not be close.

She noted that residents only learned Andre Low would be their candidate on Nomination Day, in contrast to Mr Ng.

“I hardly know him, how will it be a close contest?” she asked.

Angel had briefly met both candidates, with Mr Low showing up for a short house visit. She assessed the WP candidate as young and friendly.

“Since the time between Nomination Day and Polling Day is so short, all the candidates are rushing here and there.”

She said the candidates had to shake as many hands as possible and would give each person only a few moments to speak.

Due to this, there wasn’t enough time for residents to directly express their concerns and opinions to either politician.

“It’s difficult to make decisions based on such short notice,” said Angel.

GE2025 also featured a notable difference for Jalan Kayu SMC from the previous election.

In 2020, the area was part of the five-member Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Angel noted that GRCs had the advantage where a senior MP or Minister could carry a group of less experienced candidates.

Mr Ng and Mr Low, on the other hand, have to rely on their own ability and popularity for this election.

Residents highlight rising costs of living as key issue

Ah Teck’s biggest voting concern this time was that the elected MPs had to be able to take care of their respective residents.

On the contrary, Mavis picked cost of living, especially the rising costs of food, as her key issue.

“I think a large part of why costs go up is because [rent] is going up, and I want to know what both parties have in mind to control this,” she said.

Angel also chose rising costs of living and inflation as her primary voting concerns, especially due to US President Donald Trump’s effects on the stock market.

Another topic on her mind is the 9% GST, which she felt was too high even with vouchers meant to cushion its impact.

Ultimately, Singaporeans will decide with their votes on which party will win in these four constituencies.

All eyes will be on these closest races of GE2025 and other fierce battles expected at places such as Punggol and Tampines GRCs.

Featured image adapted from Paul Tambyah on Facebook and Jamus Lim on Facebook.