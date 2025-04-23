‘We can’t afford to lose them’: GE2025 PAP & WP candidates met with resounding support on Nomination Day

PAP & WP candidates get energetic cheers on Nomination Day, supporters wave flags

Energetic supporters of both the People’s Action Party (PAP) & Workers’ Party (WP) showed up in crowds at Poi Ching School for GE2025 Nomination Day.

The school was the designated nomination centre for four electoral divisions — Tampines Changkat and Hougang SMCs, as well as Aljunied and Tampines GRCs.

The first three divisions will be contested between the PAP and WP.

Tampines GRC, on the other hand, will see a four-cornered fight that also includes the People’s Power Party (PPP) and National Solidarity Party (NSP).

Large crowds showed up early at the school, dressed in the respective colours of their party. WP supporters came in various shades of blue while PAP supporters showed up in white.

They cheered as each party’s candidates arrived and entered the school for the nomination process.

The rain was not enough to dampen spirits as eager supporters continued to gather in the school’s open-air assembly area.

After several hours, the nominated candidates appeared to give their speeches.

Pritam Singh unveils Aljunied WP team on Nomination Day

The newly created Tampines Changkat SMC was announced to be a face-off between PAP’s Desmond Choo and WP’s Kenneth Foo.

Of particular interest was the announced WP lineup for the Aljunied GRC contest.

The incumbent WP’s team comprised:

Pritam Singh

Sylvia Lim

Gerald Giam

Kenneth Tiong

Fadli Fawzi

With the exception of Mr Tiong, the WP’s slate for the division was kept a secret. As such, the exclusion of WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap came as a surprise.

Mr Pritam Singh’s speech drew strong and energetic responses from his blue-clad supporters

They waved the party’s flag, cheered in unison, and opened umbrellas decorated with their logo.

Despite having considerably fewer people present than the PAP, the WP supporters managed to match their volume and enthusiasm.

Resident praises PAP Aljunied team’s hard work

The PAP’s nominated candidates for Aljunied GRC are:

Chan Hui Yuh

Adrian Ang

Daniel Liu

Faisal Abdul Aziz

Jagathishwaran Rajo

64-year-old Ms Jennifer Hong travelled from Serangoon Garden in Aljunied GRC to Poi Ching School, located in Tampines.

She told MS News that she made the trip to support Ms Chan Hui Yuh and praised the quality of the five PAP candidates.

Ms Hong hoped they could snatch Aljunied GRC from the opposition, saying she felt the PAP had done the most for Singapore in terms of housing and safety.

She claimed the candidates had been putting in a lot of effort in Aljunied GRC despite not being MPs.

PAP’s Marshall Lim delivers Nomination Day speech in 3 languages

Hougang SMC has been a WP-held stronghold since 1991. For the upcoming GE2025, incumbent MP Dennis Tan will face PAP’s Marshall Lim.

The 38-year-old Mr Lim delivered his speech in Teochew, Mandarin, and English, getting fervent cheers from PAP supporters.

They, too, waved their flags, held up banners, and chanted.

When Mr Dennis Tan arrived to make his speech, the WP crowd made so much noise that they drowned out his voice.

Resident from Hougang SMC recalls receiving help from WP’s Dennis Tan

Ms Maria Goh, a 75-year-old sales associate, told MS News that she believed WP would retain the Hougang SMC seat.

She moved to the constituency over 10 years ago and witnessed the residents’ unwavering support first-hand.

“They really can die for WP,” she claimed.

During each WP speech, Ms Goh was an enthusiastic force in the crowd, waving her flag and cheering nonstop.

She recounted when Mr Tan went door-knocking alone in Hougang, which touched her greatly.

Additionally, Ms Goh claimed that her daughter once had an issue with a stalker, and WP volunteers came to investigate upon hearing her complaint.

She got emotional when recounting how Mr Tan would personally defend her from alleged false accusations from neighbours.

“This is the service that we want,” she said, “they’re really good, we can’t lose them.”

Faisal Manap leads Tampines WP team against PAP

Meanwhile, Tampines GRC will see a four-way fight involving the PAP, WP, PPP, and NSP.

The incumbent PAP team consisted of:

Masagos Zulkifli

Baey Yam Keng

Koh Poh Koon

Charlene Chen

David Neo

They received loud cheers and chants of “PAP” as they appeared.

The PAP candidates faced a WP team only unveiled on Nomination Day:

Faisal Manap

Eileen Chong

Jimmy Tan

Ong Lue Ping

Michael Thng

Apart from Mr Faisal, the other four WP candidates for Tampines GRC are newcomers.

Mr Faisal, who will lead the Tampines GRC team, was deployed from Aljunied GRC in a surprising shake-up.

When asked about the move, Mr Singh said the WP vice-chairman had been requesting it for a long time.

Tampines GRC sees 4-cornered fight

A PPP team is also contesting in Tampines, comprising:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan

Arbaah Haroun

Peter Soh

Party founder Goh Meng Seng’s speech received immediate boos from the crowd of PAP and WP supporters.

During his time on the microphone, PPP chairman Derrick Sim criticised vaccine mandates, drawing tepid responses from spectators.

Last to introduce themselves were the NSP slate, comprising:

Reno Fong

Mohd Ridzwan Mohammad

Zee Phay

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Eugene Yeo

“Tampines residents must be very happy this round that many parties are contesting here just for you,” Mr Fong said.

PAP and WP supporters left the assembly area in droves during his speech.

Also read: WP Chief Pritam Singh to contest Aljunied GRC alongside Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, Kenneth Tiong & Fadli Fawzi

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.