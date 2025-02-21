Woman livestreams ‘sex act’ at Boon Lay void deck while husband keeps watch, gets 3 weeks’ jail

Woman livestreams sex act at Boon Lay void deck, gets 3 weeks’ jail

A woman was caught livestreaming a sex act at a Boon Lay void deck on 27 Sept 2024 for about two hours while her husband kept watch.

Members of the public, who witnessed the scene, alerted the police, who promptly arrived and arrested the pair.

On Thursday (20 Feb), the 31-year-old woman, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Lan, and her 36-year-old husband, Adrian Ching Kah Siang, were each sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

Woman accepted challenge to livestream sex acts in public

According to CNA, Nguyen, a Vietnamese national, regularly streams on TikTok and Vietnamese gaming app MMlive.

After her viewers challenged her to livestream sex acts in public while dressed scantily, in exchange for money, she agreed to take it on.

Clad in a translucent dress, Nguyen sat at a void deck in Boon Lay, directly in front of a lift, at around 1.20pm, with her phone mounted on a tripod.

She proceeded to dance and perform lewd acts for the camera.

The Straits Times reported that a man living in the block witnessed the scene, informed his wife, who then called the police.

The man and his wife proceeded to the second floor of the HDB block to record Nguyen — who was on a social visit pass — as evidence.

Meanwhile, Nguyen had changed into a skimpy kimono that exposed her private parts as she moved, continuing to perform indecent acts in public.

Ching, a Singaporean, sat beside her as she livestreamed to keep a lookout. It was then that she performed the sex act.

The police arrived at around 3.10pm and arrested the couple.

Couple claims woman was ‘fully clothed’

CNA reported that Nguyen initially denied the acts in her first statement, claiming she was just dancing “in a sexy way”.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Lim said she only admitted to her obscene act in a subsequent statement when confronted with video evidence.

Despite being almost nude, she claimed she had revealed “only a bit”, said DPP Lim.

Ching reportedly denied the acts as well, arguing that performing sexual acts while fully clothed shouldn’t be considered obscene.

He also claimed Nguyen exposed herself by accident.

Woman livestreamed at ‘highly accessible’ void deck

DPP Lim said that the void deck was high accessible and visible, with high human traffic.

Nguyen exposed herself in a residential area where people returning home would be “forced to walk past her and be exposed to her obscene act”, she noted.

She added that Nguyen “effectively manufactured pornography in a public place”.

Hence, DPP Lim asked for three weeks and three days’ jail for each of them.

Couple’s request for leniency was declined

Nguyen pleaded guilty to one count of performing an obscene act in public, while Ching pleaded guilty to abetting her.

They each had one charge taken into consideration for sentencing — relating to Nguyen’s nudity in public.

Ching, in his mitigation, apologised and admitted to their mistake, adding that they were “very remorseful”.

He requested District Judge Jasvender Kaur for leniency due to the “tremendous stress” endured by him and his family, claiming the case had affected his career.

Nguyen, through an interpreter, said she was facing financial difficulties and had to support her teen daughter in Vietnam.

Ching also requested a gag order to protect Nguyen’s dignity and for the wellbeing of his mother.

The judge declined the requests. She stated that the act was highly offensive, and she was satisfied that the threshold for jail had been crossed.

Featured image adapted from MS News.