S’pore Man Illegally Films Sex Acts With Women & Sells The Recordings, Gets 24 Weeks’ Jail

Man Records & Sells Videos Of Sex Acts With Women Without Their Consent

When engaging in sexual activities with at least 20 women, a man recorded and photographed some of them without their consent. He proceeded to sell these images and videos illegally.

At the time of these crimes, Chan Xin Kai was between 18 and 20.

On Monday (12 Sep), he pleaded guilty to five charges, which included insulting a woman’s modesty, selling obscene videos, and criminal intimidation. Six other charges were considered in his sentencing.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to 24 weeks’ jail for his offences.

Man records sex acts with women he met on Tinder

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Chan joined the Tinder dating app in 2016 or 2017, and befriended multiple women.

He later engaged in sexual activities with at least 20 women whom he met via Tinder and school.

Chan often recorded or photographed these sex acts, sometimes without the woman’s consent.

One 18-year-old woman got to know Chan when he was 19 in early 2018 on Tinder. They engaged in a sexual relationship but broke off contact in late 2018.

In Feb 2019, the woman received a screenshot from an unknown person on Instagram, asking if she was the person in the screenshot. The screenshot showed her performing a sex act.

She lodged a police report and later found out her nude videos and pictures were circulating online.

Impersonated woman to sell her photos & videos online

The woman then confronted Chan, who denied circulating them. He said he deleted the images and had lost his phone.

However, investigations later revealed that Chan had taken 56 videos and 112 photos of the woman when they were engaging in sexual activities.

Following that, he decided to sell the videos and photos in Nov 2018 for some cash. He had chosen her as he felt they were not as close as his other partners.

To do this, he created fake profiles on dating and chat apps posing as the woman. He would then offer to sell her photos and videos.

Chan managed to sell two obscene videos of the victim to two unknown individuals and earned S$160.

Threatens another woman with her nude images & videos

Besides that, Chan earned an additional S$240 selling videos and photos of other women performing private acts.

One woman was 20 when she met Chan on Tinder. They then engaged in sexual activities regularly for five months.

During this time, Chan took 36 photos and 20 videos of her performing intimate acts without her consent.

On 15 May 2019, Chan sent her a threatening message that read, “Yea I have your nudes btw so u may want to reply me”.

At that point, CNA reported that the woman had stopped meeting Chan and no longer wanted to.

But Chan had intentions of meeting her for sex. He threatened to circulate her nudes to get her to meet him.

Fearful that Chan would do so, she met him, and he assured her that he had deleted the images. However, he did not do so.

Prosecution noted a high degree of intrusion

In court, the prosecution noted the seriousness of Chan’s offences — he intruded on the privacy of multiple victims and sold obscene videos of these intrusions.

Furthermore, many of these videos involved a high degree of intrusion where the victims were identifiable.

He was also not particularly young at the time of the offences.

Eventually, the judge sentenced Chan to 24 weeks’ jail.

