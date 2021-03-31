Singaporean Man Uses Tinder As A Medium To Recommend Books

Tinder — the most popular dating app that one uses to seek companionship, dates, and flings.

However, a Singaporean man who goes by an online moniker ‘Will Recommend Books’ decided to use the dating platform to recommend books to whoever swipes ‘right’ on his profile.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

And no, there’s no hidden agenda behind his initiative.

Man asks for genres & readily recommends books upon being matched

An MS News reader, who is also an avid reader, shared her wholesome encounter with the Tinder account owner, called Daniel.

He first led on with book recommendations. Daniel – being a well-read person – was open to the idea of discussion any sort of books should the other party want to partake in.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

When the reader responded with the genre of books she fancied reading, not only did he suggested a book recommendation, but he also gave a short blurb that made the book interesting.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

This isn’t just a short-term endeavour, apparently. Daniel said he’s had plenty of such encounters with girls — both debatably good and bad. You’ll be the judge.

He’s even well versed in non-fiction and self-help books.

Image courtesy of Daniel

Suggest your favourite television show to him, and he’d probably have a book suggestion right up your alley in a second.

Image courtesy of Daniel

Some continue to have R21 conversations with him

Unfortunately, as with Tinder goes, not everything will go according to plan.

Daniel mentioned that while there are people who take his account seriously, there are also plenty of others who do not.

Some continued to instigate sexual conversations with him, to which he cheekily responds, “I’m here to talk about books, not boobs.”

Image courtesy of Daniel

Sometimes, there are also dubious messages like this.

Image courtesy of Daniel

However, he said he would block such accounts immediately.

Uses Tinder to recommend books as an initiative

Speaking to MS News, the owner of the profile, Daniel, said he’s a managing editor and has been in journalism for 11 years now.

When asked why he chose to start this initiative, he said he believes that proper civil discourse stems from an intelligent society. Similarly, he said,

Intelligence constitutes the ability to think critically and come up with appropriate conclusions.

According to Daniel, studies have shown that reading enhances such abilities that other forms of entertainment such as TV and music cannot.

However, this is not to say that social media like TikTok and Instagram are inherently bad.

Source

Daniel mentioned that while these are superb tools for entertainment, they aren’t necessarily the best for information.

Turned to Tinder after his Telegram bot failed

Before turning to Tinder, Daniel first attempted to make a Telegram bot but unfortunately, it did not lead to fruition.

Hence, he turned to Tinder.

According to reports, there are 689 million users using the app globally — a pretty hefty number that accounts for plenty of demographics worldwide.

Surprisingly creative way to encourage reading among society

Reading is a dying art. With the stressors of work and other responsibilities, many people would prefer easy entertainment like Netflix and social media.

However, books have the ability to take you on a great adventure too.

So kudos to Daniel for his wholesome initiative, albeit on an unexpected platform. If you’re on Tinder, try swiping right and have a chat.

You’ll never know if your match would be one for the books.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and courtesy of MS News reader.