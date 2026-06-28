Brazilian woman who rang BTS Jungkook’s doorbell 133 times faces jail & deportation

Woman rings BTS Jungkook’s doorbell 133 times, faces one year jail and deportation

A Brazilian woman who repeatedly visited BTS’ Jungkook’s home in Seoul and rang his doorbell 133 times on a single occasion has received one year in prison, suspended for two years.

If the ruling is finalised, authorities may also forcibly deport her.

Woman enters K-pop idol’s house

Legal circles said on 23 June that Judge Park Ji-won of the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Division 1 sentenced the woman over charges of violating the Stalking Punishment Act and trespassing on 8 May.

She allegedly visited Jungkook’s Seoul home 22 times between 7 and 28 Dec last year, causing anxiety and fear to the global K-pop star.

During her first visit, she reportedly rang the doorbell 133 times within 20 minutes, threw objects over the wall, and pushed mail through the gap in the door.

She also rang the doorbell 219 times on three separate occasions the following day, Hankyoreh reported.

On the same day, the woman also secretly entered Jungkook’s house through an open side door after seeing a food delivery rider enter.

Woman ignored police warning

The police eventually arrested the woman, but quickly released her the next day after warning her not to visit the K-pop idol’s residence again.

However, she quickly reverted to her stalking behaviour, ringing the victim’s doorbell and throwing mail inside.

On 28 Dec 2025, the police banned the woman from approaching within 100 meters of Jungkook and his residence as an emergency measure.

However, the woman ignored this, placing photos and other printed materials near the artist’s home on 4 Jan.

This eventually led to her arrest, The Korea Herald reported.

K-pop star wants severe punishment for defendant

“The defendant committed stalking crimes even after being arrested as a flagrant offender, receiving a restraining order during police questioning, and being released,” said Presiding Judge Park.

“The victim wants severe punishment for the defendant,” he alleged.

However, the court also explained her sentencing, saying it appeared that she committed the crime “to convey her feelings to Jungkook” and she had no intent to cause harm.

Additionally, it said the woman “did not deeply intrude into the indoor living space (inside the room), and the degree of failure to take emergency measures was also relatively minor”.

The court also took into consideration that the defendant had been detained for three months due to the case, and there is no risk of reconviction as she is expected to be forcibly deported after the judgment is finalised.

Also read: At least 14 BTS concert ticket scam cases reported since 1 June, victims lose over S$11K

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Featured image adapted from TV10 via Wikimedia Commons, Google Maps.