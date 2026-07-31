Dog allegedly captured & killed by group of people in M’sia, owner seeks justice

Pet dog struck with iron rod and killed by group of people

A dog was allegedly brutally killed by a group of 50 people in Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday (29 July).

His owner appealed for the perpetrators to stop assaulting the animal, but they kept it restrained with a catch pole until it died.

An independent rescuer shared about the incident in an Instagram post on Thursday (30 July).

They urged the public to help report the case to the police and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Perpetrators claimed dog had bitten a child

According to the Original Poster (OP), the dog named Rocky was killed in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah neighbourhood in Port Klang town on Wednesday.

A group of individuals had earlier arrived claiming the dog had bitten a child.

“Even if that were true, they should have reported the matter to the authorities instead of taking matters into their own hands,” the OP stressed.

The video showed the dog struggling as a man pulled on the catch pole that was looped around its neck.

Meanwhile, a woman tried to hold the rope to keep it from hurting the dog.

She told the man to let the dog go, but he did not relent.

Dog repeatedly struck with iron rod

When another woman arrived holding a knife to try to cut the rope, a few men were heard shouting as if trying to intimidate them.

More men, including one holding an iron rod, were then seen closing in on the woman and the dog.

The OP claimed that the group had struck the dog with the iron rod.

“This is a deeply disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty,” she wrote.

She urged witnesses or anyone with information to report the incident to the police and the DVS so a proper investigation can be done, and those responsible for the dog’s death can be held accountable.

‘Friendly’ dog was loved by neighbours

Speaking to MS News, the OP, Kavitha Mahalingam, said she is an independent rescuer who received the video of the incident and an appeal for help from Rocky’s owner.

She described Rocky as a pet that is so loved by his neighbours that they would often feed him.

“He was a friendly dog, can be pet and loved by the neighbourhood,” Ms Kavitha shared.

The rescuer claimed that on Wednesday, a group of almost 50 people gathered to capture Rocky while his owner, Ms Roghini, was away.

“When she came home, she saw Rocky was hit on the head with an iron rod and tied with the dog catch pole,” said Ms Kavitha.

Owner pleaded for perpetrators to stop

Ms Kavitha identified the woman in the video pleading with the men to let go of the dog as Ms Roghini.

Despite the owner asking the group to let go of Rocky for almost 30 minutes, they refused, claiming they were doing this because the dog had chased a kid.

The rescuer claimed that the man who captured Rocky is also from the neighbourhood.

Rocky had died on the spot due to being strangled by the catch pole, Ms Kavitha told MS News.

She said they have since lodged a report regarding the brutal killing with the police and the DVS.

Additionally, they have surrendered Rocky’s body to the DVS on Friday (31 July) so they can proceed with the case.

Also read: Former monk in Thailand arrested for striking puppy with stick at temple

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Featured image adapted from @kavitha_mahalingam05 on Instagram.