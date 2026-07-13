Former monk in Thailand arrested for striking puppy with stick at temple

Ex-monk apprehended for physically abusing puppy at temple

A 38-year-old former monk in Thailand was arrested for striking a four-month-old puppy with a stick at a temple in Nakhon Sawan province.

Earlier, online footage showed the suspect using a stick to repeatedly beat a dog at Khao Kaeo Temple in Phayuha Khiri district, sparking public outrage.

Watchdog Thailand Foundation, a non-profit animal welfare organisation, is assisting local police with investigations.

Claimed that he had disciplined it after it defecated on his bed

Last Friday (10 July), the acting abbot ordered Kanchanasin (name transliterated from Thai) to leave the monkhood within 24 hours and vacate the temple.

The next day, police officers, administrative officials, and representatives from Watchdog Thailand Foundation visited the sanctuary to question him.

Kanchanasin admitted to hitting the animal but claimed it was a punishment as the dog defecated on his bed.

He insisted that he had no intention of abusing it, MGR Online reports.

Complaint filed against him for animal abuse

Despite the claim, the Watchdog Thailand Foundation filed a complaint against him for animal abuse.

Officials removed the dog, named Hong (name transliterated from Thai), from the temple to examine for injuries.

Several other animals were also removed from the temple, and medical findings will be submitted as evidence.

Dog appeared scared and walked abnormally with its right hind leg

According to a volunteer from the foundation, the dog exhibited fear of people and walked with an abnormal gait in its right hind leg.

He believed the former monk had repeatedly abused the dog, rather than merely beating it as a form of discipline, as the suspect claimed.

Following the completion of the police reporting process, steps would be taken to have the former monk sign over legal ownership of all three dogs and cats to the foundation so they can be taken into care and eventually placed with suitable adopters.

Fellow monks alleged that suspect liked to abuse animals he adopted

Several temple monks shared that the suspect had ordained at the temple for just over a year and exhibited aggressive behaviour and mood swings.

They further alleged that the former monk often took in stray dogs and cats that were physically attractive before engaging in routine animal abuse, leaving many of the animals emaciated and injured.

Furthermore, CCTV footage captured an incident where he abused a dog to death, and there are a total of nine clips documenting animal abuse occurring on different dates and times.

Authorities are currently gathering evidence, including animal physical examination results, video clips, and circumstantial witnesses, to compile a case file for prosecution under the Cruelty to Animals Prevention and Animal Welfare Act, alongside other relevant legal provisions.

Also read: Store manager in M’sia pours hot water on stray dog to drive it away, company condemns abuse & fires him

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Featured image adapted from North Now on Facebook and Daily News.