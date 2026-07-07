Spider-Man spotted at Temasek Poly ‘protecting the ladies’, some netizens joke that he’s ‘far from the gym’

Netizens amused by Spider-Man spotted walking around on campus at Temasek Polytechnic

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) students recently had an unexpected superhero sighting when a Spider-Man lookalike was spotted on campus.

Spider-Man seen at Temasek Polytechnic

The amusing encounter was shared by TikTok user @beruspeed on 3 July, with the caption: “We got spiderman at home ah.”

The 17-second clip showed the red-and-blue-costumed character strolling about on campus with a group of female students.

Text overlaid on the video also jokingly reads: “We got spiderman out here protecting the ladies.”

In the video, the person in the Spider-Man costume could be seen walking casually with several female students.

A fellow student noticed the rather bizarre sight and headed towards the group to give the “Spider-Man” a warm handshake.

The Original Poster (OP), who also appeared to be filming from a higher level some distance away, captured all of these interesting moments.

Netizens also amused by Spider-Man sighting

The light-hearted video quickly drew comments from netizens, many of whom were amused by the unexpected appearance.

A netizen pointed out that this Spider-Man was noticeably a bit chunkier than the one we’re used to in the movies.

A commenter also quipped that this Spider-Man was “far from the gym”, referencing the 2019 superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A TikTok user also agreed, jokingly mentioning that his spider web would likely struggle to handle the weight.

Another netizen said this was “Spooderman” instead, which is the crudely drawn, MS Paint parody of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information.

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Featured images adapted from @beruspeed on TikTok.