Man in Superman costume runs 20km for cancer fundraiser hours after being spotted at Boon Lay junction

Singapore’s 60-year-old Superman runs for cancer fundraiser

Earlier this month, a commuter in Boon Lay was surprised to see Superman, of all people, waiting at a traffic light.

Although it may seem like a simple cosplay at first, the man beneath the suit is just as super as the real deal.

60-year-old expat Simon Trevor Wood has been spotted jogging in Singapore many times before.

And this time, he was seen warming up in full costume hours before a fundraising run close to his heart.

Netizens amused at sight of Superman in Boon Lay

On 14 March at around 3.26pm, 28-year-old Kerry was commuting on a bus along Boon Lay Way when he spotted a man in a Superman costume and a pair of running shoes.

Amused, he recorded the sighting, in which ‘Superman’ waited to cross the road while his cape billowed in the wind.

“It’s not everyday that I see someone dressed up in a costume running about,” said Kerry to MS News.

The TikTok video quickly gained more than 40,000 likes, entertaining netizens and even catching the eye of the Singapore Cancer Society.

Superman actually expat who runs for cancer charities

In a social media post on 17 March referencing the most recent ‘Superman’ sighting, the organisation shared that Simon had run five times at the annual Relay For Life event for the cancer community.

Speaking to MS News, Simon explained that he was doing some afternoon warm-ups at the time of the video.

The jog was in preparation for what he described as a “long evening of running” at the Relay For Life event just hours later.

“I put on my Superman outfit to get the buzz going,” said Simon.

This year’s 100km run took place at the National Stadium on the evening of 14 March.

The event aims to rally the community around the cancer cause and raise funds.

Runs 20km in Superman costume

Simon participated in the Relay For Life 2026 run as part of team Happy Feet Heroes for Hope, who came dressed as the Avengers.

They clocked a total distance of 116.8km, with Simon personally running around 20km.

“I was happy that many more entered the event to assist the great cause,” he said.

Simon previously explained that the Superman suit helps transform his mindset for his long runs, which often stretch up to 10km or even beyond.

His current aim is to run 5,000km in this year, which is a thousand more kilometres than last year.

Viral video unknowingly spotlights charity run

For 28-year-old Kerry, who unknowingly captured the viral moment, the opportunity to catch Simon in action was an “incredible privilege”.

He found out about the Superman’s ‘secret’ identity through an acquaintance, and was thrilled to help spotlight a meaningful cause such as the Relay For Life.

Kerry further praised Simon for participating in a 100km run to support the cancer community.

“It is a massive feat for anyone to do, let alone someone doing it in a superhero costume,” he said.

Singapore Superman motivated by having lost loved ones to cancer

Regarding his motivations in returning every year to run for the cause, Simon shared that he lost his parents and several other friends and family members to cancer.

He also enjoys meeting other runners and cancer survivors who show that they can keep going despite what they went through.

Other than Relay For Life, Simon has taken part in many charity and fundraiser events over the years.

He also does volunteer work for SATA CommHealth, helping the elderly and people with special needs.

“I do all this to bring positivity, and to encourage others to keep going with a smile,” said Simon.

And as proven by the latest events, his efforts are not going unseen.

“Simon reminds us what Relay For Life is all about: a community that shows up, stands together, and reminds everyone facing cancer that this is not a journey that you have to run alone,” the Singapore Cancer Society wrote.

At the end of the day, Simon hopes for “Singapore Superman” to be remembered as the runner who brought the message of hope.

Also read: S’pore Expat Runs In Superman Suit Under Sweltering Heat To Make Himself & Others Happy

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Featured images adapted from @y2kerry on TikTok and courtesy of Singapore Cancer Society.