‘Superman’ spotted jogging in Dover in full suit & cape under S’pore heat

If you were around Dover recently, you might’ve spotted something — or someone — rather super pounding the pavement.

A man dressed head-to-toe in a full Superman outfit was seen jogging in the area, cape fluttering dramatically in the breeze, giving Singaporeans a surprise dose of superhero energy amid the daily grind.

The delightful moment was captured on 12 July by TikTok user @zahradizon, who uploaded a clip of the caped crusader waiting at a traffic light, with an on-screen text: “Superman spotted at Dover today.”

The video, which was taken while the Original Poster (OP) was seemingly waiting in traffic, shows the mystery jogger in a full Superman suit — complete with a red cape — casually waiting to cross the road.

Behind him, a Singapore Polytechnic ad board can be seen, grounding the surreal moment firmly in local reality.

Despite Singapore’s trademark combo of heat and humidity, “Superman” appeared unfazed.

He even came prepared, sporting a running belt with a water bottle and sensible running shoes instead of the usual superhero boots.

Though the man’s identity wasn’t immediately known in the video, TikTok users were quick to respond with amusement and admiration, with many saying that his appearance had brightened their day.

One netizen claimed that they saw the same person running along Boon Lay Way outside the Chinese Garden earlier that same day.

Another commenter joked that “Superman” has aged a lot since he came to Singapore.

A TikTok user pointed out that this “Superman” was smarter than the original, as he didn’t wear his underwear on the outside.

One user even said they had bumped into the friendly “uncle” just days ago.

This isn’t Superman’s first appearance on the streets of Singapore. In fact, the man behind the costume is none other than 59-year-old expat Simon Wood, who first went viral in June 2023 when he was seen jogging in Bukit Batok in the same outfit.

Speaking to MS News last year, Mr Wood shared that wearing the Superman suit helps with his mindset and motivation during long-distance runs, which often span more than 10km.

He first started donning the iconic suit in 2022 for occasional events, but now he puts it on whenever he needs a little extra boost.

“I become that personality, be it Superman or Santa Claus, when I put the suit on,” he said.

