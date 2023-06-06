Man In Superman Costume Jogs Across Bukit Batok Crossing, Looks Like He’s Off To Save S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Uncle In Superman Costume Spotted At Bukit Batok Junction

When the new Spider-Man movie premiered in Singapore cinemas, some die-hard fans dressed up as the friendly neighbourhood Marvel superhero.

One man decided to emulate a DC superhero instead recently when he was spotted in a Superman costume at a pedestrian crossing in Bukit Batok.

Complete with the signature red cape, the man interestingly paired his outfit with black running shoes.

Besides his unique getup, one couldn’t help but notice that he also had a head full of grey hair.

Man crosses Bukit Batok junction in Superman costume

A TikTok user posted the clip on Sunday (4 June), with the caption “Superman in Singapore”.

The 40-second video captured a seemingly Caucasian man with balding grey hair and in a full Superman bodysuit jogging in slow-motion across a pedestrian crossing.

As he jogged, his red cape flapped dramatically behind him in the wind.

Apart from his unusual attire, the man appeared to have dressed for a light run around the Bukit Batok area.

He wore sensible running shoes and had a belt bag strapped around his waist.

‘Superman’ appears to have aged

Many who saw the video commented on the man’s age, as he appeared to be an older gentleman.

One user quipped that “Superman has aged a lot”, and perhaps because of this, he can only jog and not fly.

Another TikTok user echoed their sentiments and commented that he probably has no more energy left to fly.

Meanwhile, another viewer wondered if the man had lost a bet that ended with him having to go everywhere in the getup.

An unusual yet amusing sight

Seeing that the man was dressed in running shoes, it’s likely that he just wanted to feel more motivated while on a midday run.

After all, who doesn’t need that extra boost while running in this scorching heat? Perhaps with the costume, he could pretend that he was invincible like Superman and run further without feeling tired.

Whatever the case may be, we hope that he remembers to hydrate and stays safe while exercising.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.