685 Fans In Spider-Man Costume Gather At M’sia Mall, Set New Guinness World Record

Malaysia Sets New Guinness World Record With Largest Spider-Man Gathering

Setting a Guinness World Record is an achievement most can only dream of, but for 685 Malaysians, that dream became a reality last weekend.

On Saturday (3 Jun), 685 fans in Malaysia came dressed as Spider-Man to set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest gathering of its kind.

@flyfm We’re officially a world record holder for the largest Spider-Men gathering in the universe!! 🤩 ♬ son original – MGSEVEN

Together, they broke the previous record held by Mumbai, India, where 601 Spideys had gathered back in 2021.

Gathering in Malaysia done in conjunction with new Spider-Man movie

In conjunction with the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, film distributor Sony Pictures and Malaysian shopping mall AEON Mall Bukit Tinggi organised a themed gathering last weekend.

According to The Star, an official Guinness adjudicator was present to oversee the attempt to break the previous record.

At 4pm, Kazuyoshi Kirimura began orchestrating the gathering by asking everyone dressed in Spider-Man costume to remain in the mall’s concourse.

All Spideys had to stay there for at least five minutes to secure the record.

At 4.40pm, Mr Kirimura officially announced that Malaysia had achieved the new record.

Malaysians wore various Spider-Man suits at Guinness Record-breaking gathering

Spider-People of all stripes could be seen at the event, with some dressed in Miles Morales’ black-and-red suit and others decked out in Gwen Stacy’s Spider-Woman costume.

However, the most popular look by far was the classic blue and red suit, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

A few die-hard Spidey fans chose to go the unconventional route. For instance, one donned the Spider-Man Noir suit made popular in the Spider-Verse films.

As its name suggests, the costume is black from head to toe and inspired by the look of mysterious detectives popular in the film noir genre.

Another participant put a creative local spin on their Spidey outfit. They blended their suit with a traditional Malay costume, complete with a coat and headgear.

Those who wanted to join in but lacked a suit could also choose from a selection of costumes at the registration counter.

The diversity in costumes made a fitting homage to the movie’s theme, which features Spider-Man meeting Spider-People from different universes.

Previous record held by Spider-Man fans in India

The gathering of 685 Spider-Man fans in costume broke the previous record of 601, who had gathered in Mumbai, India.

Back in 2021, Sony Pictures India organised the gathering to celebrate the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to a YouTube video by the film distributor, the existing record at the time was 547.

Now that the current record stands at 685, the stakes have certainly gotten higher for anyone who wishes to challenge it.

Congratulations to Malaysia for making such an enormous feat possible. It is a milestone that we’re sure the Spidey community around the world will not forget anytime soon.

