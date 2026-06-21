Bus driver in China saves 12 passengers after suffering heart attack, dies later at hospital

Bus driver in China suffers heart attack, uses his last ounce of strength to stop vehicle in time

A bus driver in Zhoushan, Zhejiang, China, dies after suffering a heart attack while driving, but his quick thinking ensured all passengers on board remained safe.

According to reports and circulating surveillance footage, the driver, Zhou Yu (name transliterated from Mandarin), slammed on the brakes, bringing the bus to a controlled stop just before it could collide with a sedan ahead.

He then completely lost consciousness.

Passengers quickly discovered that Mr Zhou was unresponsive and alerted authorities.

Driver passed away despite resuscitation efforts

Emergency responders and police arrived on the scene and administered resuscitation efforts, but Mr Zhou could not be revived.

Netizens praised him for his dutiful spirit and selfless actions.

Also read: Bus driver in Taiwan opens door to let motorcyclist cool down with AC during hot weather



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Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily.