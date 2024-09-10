Bus driver in Taiwan opens door to let motorcyclist cool down with AC during hot weather

Kind bus driver shares AC with motorcyclist during hot weather

With the sweltering heat causing a number of heat-related incidents in Taiwan, one bus driver in New Taipei City endeavoured to prevent such incidents by sharing the cool air conditioning of his vehicle with a motorcyclist.

On 1 Sep, a netizen caught this kind gesture and shared it on Threads with a caption saying: “Taiwanese people are really very warm-hearted.”

Posting two photos on the social media platform, the OP explained she and her friend were waiting for a red light while on a motorbike on Zhongping Road, New Taipei City.

Suddenly, the bus next to her friend opened its door, startling him.

The bus driver then reportedly told her friend that he was worried about him getting too hot and decided to open the door so he could enjoy some air conditioning.

Responding to the Threads post, OP’s friend further explained that the bus driver had noticed him shielding himself from the sunlight under the bus’ shadow.

“He opened the door to let me enjoy the air conditioning and even asked if I was feeling cool,” he added.

According to Taiwanese news site ETtoday News, temperatures have been soaring in Taiwan and 716 people have been hospitalised due to heat-related injuries in August alone.

Driver earns praise from netizens for kindness

The post went viral and had garnered over 40,000 likes and 1,000 shares at the time of writing.

Many netizens were touched by the bus driver’s kindness and commended him for his good nature.

One netizen said that the bus driver was kind-hearted and understanding of the fact that it had been especially hot outside nowadays.

“Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery is the people,” said another Threads user.

Another user referred to the scene as truly special.

Some netizens expressed a desire to meet warm-hearted drivers like him, while others shared similar experiences.

