KPop Demon Hunters pop-up at United Square has exclusive merch plus Huntrix & Saja Boys appearances

KPop Demon Hunters One Year Anniversary Pop-up at United Square from now till 12 July

Can you believe it’s already been a year since ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ quietly landed on Netflix before unexpectedly taking over the world?

What started as an animated film with little fanfare quickly spiralled into a full-blown global sensation.

Fans became obsessed with fictional rival groups Huntrix and the Saja Boys, social media feeds were flooded with edits, and many of us had ‘Golden’ living rent-free in our heads for months.

Even Minister for Law Edwin Tong got in on the fun, sharing that he had watched the film, too.

Now, Singapore fans can relive the excitement in real life at the KPop Demon Hunters One Year Anniversary Pop-Up, which has arrived at United Square with exclusive merchandise, character appearances, photo opportunities, and family-friendly activities from now till 12 July.

Score official Huntrix and Saja Boys merch, plus Derpy collectables

Whether you’re Team Huntrix, rooting for the Saja Boys, or simply here for Jinu’s adorable pets Derpy and Sussie, the pop-up has plenty of official merch to help you show your allegiance.

Held at United Square’s B1 Main Atrium, the pop-up features a curated collection of KPop Demon Hunters items inspired by characters from the show.

Expect clothing, plush dolls, crossbody bags, pouches, hair clips, nail stickers, keyrings, and more for devotees looking to grow their collection.

There are also adorable Derpy and Sussie collectables, which are likely to disappear from shelves faster than a Huntrix concert ticket.

Beyond shopping, visitors can check out themed photo moments and dedicated photo walls, perfect for striking a pose with ‘Your Idol’ or simply proving to the group chat that you were there.

There are a few extra perks to look out for, too.

Visitors who spend S$60 in a single receipt can receive a random collectable keychain featuring Rumi, Zoey, Mira, or Derpy, while stocks last.

U-POPP members can also purchase a Singapore-exclusive Derpy folding umbrella for S$10 with a minimum spend of S$60 at United Square or Velocity@Novena Square.

Meet Huntrix and the Saja Boys in person

If posing with merch and photo walls isn’t enough, fans can also catch special cosplay appearances by the film’s beloved characters.

Huntrix cosplayers will appear on 27 June, while the Saja Boys will take over on 28 June.

Both appearances run from 1pm to 2pm, so arrive early if you’re hoping to snap a photo.

Families with younger children can make a day of it as well.

U-POPP members who spend a minimum of S$30 at United Square can redeem a kids’ hair styling or face-painting e-pass, so little ones can channel their inner K-pop superstar.

Whether you’re a longtime fan who still knows every lyric to every song on the soundtrack or simply curious about what all the fuss was about, the pop-up offers plenty of reasons to stop by before it disappears on 12 July.

Here’s what you need to know to plan your trip:

KPop Demon Hunters One Year Anniversary Pop-up in Singapore

Address: United Square, B1 Main Atrium, 101 Thomson Road, Singapore 307591

Date: Now till 12 July 2026

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Novena

For the latest updates, visit the KPop Demon Hunters Official Fan Community.

The fun doesn’t stop there with UOL Malls’ holiday activities

While ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ may be stealing the spotlight, United Square and Velocity@Novena Square have plenty more happening throughout the June school holidays.

As part of UOL Malls’ U-CAMP and Urban Beat programmes, families can sign up for a wide variety of workshops, including chess and Chinese craft sessions.

There are also sports and enrichment activities such as music classes and even parent-child skincare workshops, offering something for both creative and active kids.

Over at Velocity@Novena Square, there are climbing sessions at Climb Central, Muay Thai classes for kids, yoga programmes, and hands-on music workshops covering drums, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar.

In other words, if your kids somehow manage to tire of K-pop idols, demon hunters, and plushies, there’s still plenty to keep them entertained for the rest of the day.

For more details and the full workshop schedules, visit the official United Square and Velocity@Novena Square websites.

Also read: Edwin Tong watched ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ before SM Universe opening, urges parents to support kids’ creative dreams

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.