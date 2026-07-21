Peppa Pig makes S’pore debut with interactive live show at Esplanade Theatre this September

Peppa Pig is coming to Singapore in a spectacular live stage show during September school holidays

Families looking for an oink-tastic family outing can join Peppa Pig and her friends in the much-loved stage show, Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out LIVE!

Following highly acclaimed regional tours, Peppa Pig is making her Singapore stage debut for the September school holidays at the Esplanade Theatre from 5 to 6 Sept.

Produced by Proactiv Entertainment, the premiere production packs music, dance and muddy puddles in an interactive theatrical experience bound to deliver giggles, snorts and joy for children and families who are fans of Peppa Pig.

Enjoy Peppa Pig live on stage

This September school holidays, children and families can sing, play and discover live theatre with the cast of Peppa Pig.

Families and children can expect to see Peppa Pig, George Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog and many more in the live show.

Audiences can join the whole gang in a fun day out to the zoo and a special beach party. From colourful scarecrows and grand sandcastles to feeding penguins and splashing in the sea, the magical theatre debut is designed to welcome young audiences in a fun-packed day of songs, dance and memorable moments.

Nicolas Renna, Chief Executive Officer at Proactiv Entertainment, said: “Peppa Pig is one of the world’s most loved preschool brands, and we’re excited to be sharing Peppa Pig Fun Day Out! to Singapore audiences for the first time.”

Additional date added for those who missed out

The live show will run for just two days, 5 and 6 Sept.

There are three performances each day, at 10.30am, 2.00pm and 5.30pm.

Due to strong demand, an additional performance timing of the show has been added for Singapore. Families who missed out on securing tickets will now have an opportunity with a new performance scheduled for 6 Sept at 5.30pm.

Secure your seats to join Peppa Pig in her outing

Tickets for the newly released show will go on sale from 21 July.

Ticket prices range from S$28 to S$138, subject to availability:

VIP: S$138

Standard: S$108, S$88, S$68, S$48, S$28

Esplanade Box: S$138

*Premier Box: S$138

*Box B to G: S$48

Restricted View : S$68, S$48, S$28

Each transaction has a maximum of eight tickets. In addition, the VIP benefits do not apply to Esplanade, Premier Box and Box B to G tickets.

For Peppa Pig’s biggest fans, they can grab the VIP seats at S$138 for exclusive access to a Meet and Greet with “Peppa and Friends”, which will take place immediately after the performance.

Additionally, there is a special discount for new mothers under the 10% New Mothers Group promotion. This promotion is applicable to all categories except VIP and Cat 5, and is valid till 11.59pm on 16 Aug.

For more details about the show and further enquiries, visit the SISTIC website.

Also read: Science Centre Singapore offering free admission to SG Science Fest 2026 for 3 days only

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Featured image courtesy of Proactiv Entertainment.