Science Centre Singapore offering free admission to SG Science Fest 2026 for 3 days only

Science Centre Singapore is opening its doors for free from 8 to 10 Aug

This long National Day weekend, families in Singapore can prep their backpacks for a science-filled adventure.

Science Centre Singapore is opening its doors for free to all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents from 8 to 10 Aug 2026.

The three-day ‘SG Science Fest’ will turn the Centre into an ocean-themed expedition with mystery quests, water games and more.

Dive in to a world of scientific discovery at SG Science Fest 2026

This year, families and children can expect a variety of programmes fit for every inquiry.

At the heart of the festival is Shipwrecked: Uncover the Mystery, a self-guided scientific mystery quest where guests can piece together clues, decode evidence, and uncover the truth behind a mysterious shipwreck.

This activity will be available to guests until 13 Sept.

However, visitors who participate between 8 and 10 Aug will receive an exclusive SG Science Fest enamel pin as a limited giveaway.

For robotic enthusiasts, the live science show Robot’s Bytes to Bites features a fierce face-off between Wok E the robot and Ah Bee, a local hawker.

From spectacular fire demos to liquid nitrogen experiments, the showdown is bound to delight and entertain.

Visitors can also enjoy outdoor activities

Meanwhile, visitors who are looking for an outdoor activity can participate in events such Splash Battle, a 10-v-10 team race.

Remember to bring a change of clothes as you may just get drenched in all the fun.

Those seeking for an adrenaline rush can also race against time in What Time Is It, Mr Shark?.

The water game is inspired by the classic playground favourite and ‘Red Light, Green Light’, popularised in the South Korean series Squid Game.

Get hands-on in science experiments and explorations

For explorers looking to get hands-on with their learning, they can visit indoor hands-on stations for marine science activities.

Here, they can learn about coral restoration, corrosion, and buoyancy.

Younger scientists can partake in a maritime journey at KidsSTOP where they will travel across three ocean zones — Island Cove, Ocean Depths and Research Reefs.

The programme allows children to find out more about Singapore’s maritime heritage, island life, sustainable seafood, marine specimens, ocean pollution, and coral reef protection.

From the under the sea to a sea of stars

The Science Centre’s iconic omni-theatre will also play host to some shows across the festival weekend.

Visitors can look forward to screenings of the short film ‘Ocean Paradise’, as well as a planetarium show with live music.

10-year-old musician and busker Shayne will perform at selected screenings of ‘Earth: Our Only Home’.

This planetarium show will be narrated live by a Science Centre educator, exploring the geographical wonders of Earth.

Quby joins with Science Centre Singapore as a companion for discovery

This year, Science Centre Singapore is also introducing the lovable and rosy-cheeked Quby as a new discovery companion.

With Quby’s fun and playful personality, Science Centre Singapore hopes to bring families, children and friend groups through a discovery like none other.

Chief Executive of the Science Centre Board, Ms Tham Mun See says, “Science communication is at its best when you forget you are learning. We are always exploring new ways to make that happen.”

Ms Tham adds, “I feel if a guest leaves the Fest asking one more question, we have done our job.”

Guests are also invited to participate in the festival-wide Charm Rally.

By collecting locally-themed stickers at activity stations across the Centre, they can customise their own acrylic keychain as a keepsake from the event.

Plan your visit to the Science Centre Singapore

SG Science Fest 2026 runs from 8 to 10 Aug from 10am to 6pm daily.

Admission is free for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents (PR). Standard admission rates apply for other guests.

Guests can also purchase special bundled tickets pairing the festival with the ONE Ocean exhibition at just S$9.

The SG Science Fest Junior bundle at KidsSTOP is priced at S$5 per adult and S$10 per child. It is only available to Singapore citizens and PRs.

Science Centre Singapore

Address: 15 Science Centre Rd, Singapore 609081

Opening hours: 10 am–5 pm every day, closed on Mondays

Nearest MRT stations: Jurong East

Due to limited parking at the Centre, public transport is highly recommended. Visitors can take the complimentary shuttle service running to and from the centre.

In addition, alternative parking is available at Jurong Town Hall.

Tickets can be purchased via the Science Centre Singapore website.

Also read: Halloween Horror Nights returns to USS this September, early bird tickets start from S$58

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Featured image from Ashley Hughes on Google Maps and Science Centre Singapore.