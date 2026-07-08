Halloween Horror Nights returns to USS this September, early bird tickets start from S$58

Resorts World Sentosa welcomes spooky season with Halloween Horror Nights 14 and more from 1 Sept

As spooky season creeps closer, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is gearing up for a resort-wide line-up of Halloween experiences.

From 1 Sept to 1 Nov 2026, RWS will host ‘Festival of Thrills’, featuring haunted attractions, themed experiences, family-friendly activities, a murder mystery pool party, and more across the integrated resort.

The biggest highlight is Universal Studios Singapore (USS) Halloween Horror Nights 14, which returns this year with haunted houses, scare zones, roving scares, and other experiences inspired by Asian folklore, urban legends, and familiar Singapore icons.

Singapore-inspired horrors take over Halloween Horror Nights 14

USS Halloween Horror Nights 14 will run on 18 select nights from 25 Sept to 1 Nov 2026.

This year, the park will be transformed with four haunted houses, two immersive scare zones, live shows, and a new roving scare experience.

Some of the scares will hit close to home, with Singapore-inspired concepts such as ‘Singapore’s Most Haunted: On Air’.

Set in an abandoned broadcast studio, the haunted house traps guests in a space where re-enactments of local horror stories continue to play on loop.

Meanwhile, ‘Karang Guni: The Cursed Collection’ gives a sinister twist to a familiar local figure.

Visitors will have to make their way through a cursed shophouse, where unwanted items carry more than just old memories.

Other haunted houses include ‘Made in Hell: Xinling Robotics’, which takes guests into a Chinese bioengineering and robotics facility where humans are used in a disturbing quest for artificial immortality.

There is also ‘Chatterbox Charlie’s Vaudeville Horrors’, starring the crazed ventriloquist Chatterbox Charlie and his dummy Junior.

The character previously appeared in last year’s ‘The FEARground’ scare zone and now returns with his own haunted house.

If you manage to survive the haunted houses, the scares continue at ‘The Raveyard’, a neon-lit scare zone where the undead rise for an afterlife rave.

Guests can also enter ‘Necropolis: The Serpent’s Crossroads’, set in Ancient Egypt, where sinister figures and eerie apparitions prowl after dark.

The horror won’t be limited to the haunted houses and scare zones either, with characters such as the Karang Guni and Pontianak-inspired Fatimah Rockers roaming the park and bringing unexpected scares to guests throughout the night.

More details on the live shows, food and beverage offerings, and merchandise will be announced closer to the event.

Super early bird tickets are available in limited quantities until 22 July 2026, priced from S$58 for non-peak nights and S$68 for peak nights.

Tickets can be purchased via the RWS website or official ticketing partner Klook.

Do note that Halloween Horror Nights 14 may be too intense for young children and is not recommended for children under 13.

Meet Minions, Kuromi and more at USS’ daytime Trick or Thrills

For a less terrifying way to soak in the Halloween vibes, guests of all ages can look forward to ‘Trick or Thrills’ at USS from 1 Sept to 1 Nov.

This family-friendly daytime event will feature Halloween-themed decorations, character meet-and-greets, themed treats, candy giveaways, and exclusive merchandise.

Minion fans can say “bello” to The Belloween Ball, a new show at Illumination’s Minion Land that will also introduce Bride of Monster Bob.

Guests can also snap photos with characters such as Gru, Lucy, Margo, Agnes, Edith, Kuromi, Shrek, Fiona, Sesame Street characters, and more.

Trick or Thrills is included with regular USS admission, with tickets priced from S$76 for adults and S$69 for children.

Step into a deep, dark ‘Glowcean’ at Singapore Oceanarium

Over at Singapore Oceanarium, ‘Into the Glowcean’ will run from 5 Sept to 1 Nov.

The neon-inspired experience transforms the oceanarium into a glowing underwater world, blending marine life, art, light, and hands-on activities.

A highlight is Oceanic Glow, a series of immersive installations that are inspired by how marine animals use light to communicate, camouflage, and signal their presence underwater.

Families can also try hands-on activities such as neon light art, deep-sea animal keychain workshops, light painting, and face painting, while selected October weekends will feature live light painting, illuminated violin performances, and dances.

More information can be found on the official website.

Panic at a pool party murder mystery at Adventure Cove Waterpark

For a high-energy after-dark experience, Adventure Cove Waterpark will host ‘Pool Party Panic’ every Saturday night from 1 Sept till 1 Nov 2026.

The experience starts as a neon pool party, before the music cuts out, the lights fail, and a scream rings out across the water.

When the lights return, guests will find themselves in the middle of an interactive murder mystery, where they have to investigate crime scenes, solve puzzles, unlock confessions, and uncover the culprit.

During the day, families and younger explorers can try ‘Legend Keepers: The Ocean Spirit Awakens’, an app-guided adventure inspired by Singapore legends such as Kusu Island, Bukit Merah, and Sisters’ Islands.

Guided by Merli the Tide Guardian, participants will journey across five locations, solve puzzles, uncover lost memories, and work together to restore the Ocean Spirit.

Both ‘Pool Party Panic’ and ‘Legend Keepers’ are included with every Adventure Cove Waterpark one-day ticket.

More information can be found on the official website.

Thrills and scares for all guests who dare to play

Outside the parks, WEAVE will also join in the Halloween fun with trick-or-treating, themed decor, photo opportunities, and live performances.

Every Friday and Saturday in October, visitors can collect trick-or-treat buckets in limited quantities and visit participating stores for candy surprises.

They can also stop by the Frightly Photo Booth with a minimum spend of S$80, while adults can head to the Heineken Adrenaline Bar for ice-cold brews, live bands, classic bar games, and prizes.

Full details of the Festival of Thrills programme are available on the official website.

Also read: RWS’s summer line-up has Crybaby photo ops, a new Minions show at USS & football legends fan meet

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Featured image courtesy of Resorts World Sentosa.