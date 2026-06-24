RWS’s summer line-up has Crybaby photo ops, a new Minions show at USS & football legends fan meet

Resorts World Sentosa Summer of Treasures has Crybaby, Minions, and more activities till 30 Aug

In Singapore, the word “summer” has never really meant much since it’s basically hot all year round.

Yet somehow, when the middle of the year arrives, summer vacation mode strikes, urging us to get out of the house, gather our favourite people, and find something new to do together.

This year, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is giving families, couples, and friend groups plenty of reasons to act on that feeling with Summer of Treasures, a resort-wide line-up of pop culture collaborations, immersive attractions, themed experiences, and exclusive events running till 30 Aug 2026.

Spot Crybaby among real-life marine wonders at Singapore Oceanarium

If you’ve yet to step foot into the revamped Singapore Oceanarium and happen to be a fan of cute collectables, Crybaby might just be the reason to finally make the trip.

From now till 30 Aug 2026, Pop Mart’s beloved chubby-cheeked icon takes over the attraction in the Cry Me an Ocean activation.

This marks the first time a Crybaby experience has been staged inside a real oceanarium.

In total, there are 11 photo zones to discover, and the experience begins even before you enter the oceanarium.

Outside, two towering five-metre inflatables, The Anglerfish and The Pufferfish, welcome visitors into Crybaby’s underwater world next to the spinning Universal Studios Singapore (USS) globe, while a two-metre Whaleshark sculpture greets guests before they enter the Oceanarium.

Inside the aquarium itself, Crybaby continues its underwater adventure across marine-themed spaces such as Ocean Wonders, the Shark Seas tunnel, and the iconic Open Ocean viewing panel.

What makes this collaboration especially charming is how naturally it fits into the space.

During a recent media preview, we found ourselves constantly on the lookout for the colourful Crybaby installations hidden throughout the oceanarium, never quite knowing where the next photo-op would appear.

One moment, we were quietly admiring graceful stingrays, majestic sharks, and mesmerising schools of fish drifting through giant viewing panels; the next, we were getting our cameras ready to snap the teary-eyed characters among the exhibits.

As visitors wander through the galleries, they’ll encounter Crybaby reimagined as adorable marine creatures, allowing the installations to blend playfully into the oceanarium’s aquatic setting.

Fans who can’t get enough can also swing by a dedicated Pop Mart pop-up store at WEAVE to shop Cry Me an Ocean collectables and merchandise.

There are also exclusive Crybaby-themed gifts, including 3D stickers with a minimum spend of S$38, a bandana with a minimum spend of S$98, and a picnic mat with a minimum spend of S$208.

Tickets to Singapore Oceanarium start from S$55 for adults and S$43 for children and seniors, and can be purchased online here.



Crybaby Cry Me an Ocean

Address: Singapore Oceanarium, 24 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, 098137

Dates: Now till 30 Aug 2026

Opening hours vary by day, so do check the Singapore Oceanarium website before your visit for the latest timings.

Minions, monsters, and more at Universal Studios Singapore

If you believe that no summer is complete without a little chaos, USS has you covered.

From now till 11 Aug 2026, Illumination’s Minions & Monsters Summer celebrates the upcoming ‘Minions & Monsters’ movie with exclusive themed experiences throughout the park.

The fun begins the moment guests step into Hollywood Street, where new monster characters Howard and Irene have taken over the area.

Expect tentacles draped over destroyed buildings, larger-than-life set pieces, and plenty of mayhem-filled photo spots that announce the monsters have well and truly arrived.

Fans can also catch appearances by James and Henry, the newest Minions joining Illumination’s blockbuster franchise, as well as a brand-new live show titled ‘Conjuring Chaos’.

The mischief continues with themed snacks and drinks inspired by the film, including Irene’s Chicken Cutlet Sandwich, James’ Banana & Hazelnut Bombolone, and Minions Spellbinding Tea.

At the Silver Screen store, expect limited-edition park-exclusive merchandise. The vast array of collections offers something for every fan — think plushies, headwear, toys, and apparel.

USS tickets start from S$76 for adults and S$69 for children, and can be purchased online here.



Illumination’s Minions & Monsters Summer

Address: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Dates: Now till 11 Aug 2026

Opening hours vary by day, so do check the USS website before your visit for the latest timings.

Cool off with Sanrio’s Hapidanbui at Adventure Cove Waterpark

After all that monster mayhem, Adventure Cove Waterpark offers something a little more kawaii (Japanese for “cute”, for the uninitiated) with its first-ever Sanrio Hapidanbui Summer.

From now till 30 Aug 2026, guests can spot Hangyodon, Kerokerokeroppi, Tuxedosam, Ahirunopekkle, Bad Badtz-Maru, and Pochacco across themed photo spots and larger-than-life inflatables placed throughout the park’s key zones, including the wave pool and lazy river.

The collaboration also includes themed food and drinks inspired by each character, exclusive merchandise such as plush toys and apparel, as well as collectable temporary tattoos and waterproof sticker sets that visitors can pick up throughout the experience.

Adventure Cove Waterpark tickets are priced from S$39 for adults and S$34 for children, and can be purchased online here.



Sanrio Hapidanbui Summer

Address: Adventure Cove Waterpark, 14 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098132

Dates: Now till 30 Aug 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm (Mondays to Fridays and Sundays), 10am to 8pm (Saturdays)

Catch football legends and a giant Labubu

No worries if Crybaby, Minions, and Sanrio characters aren’t quite your vibe. Summer of Treasures has something for football fans, too.

Following Ryan Giggs’ appearance in May, Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov and former England striker Michael Owen will be heading to Adventure Cove Waterpark on 28 June and 18 July, respectively.

The football icons will take part in fan meets and candid conversations, giving supporters a chance to hear stories from their playing days firsthand.

Singapore’s very own football great, Fandi Ahmad, will also make a special appearance alongside Owen on 18 July.

The sessions take place from 8.30am to 10.30am, with tickets priced at S$88 each, including breakfast at The Bay Restaurant and full-day admission to Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Speaking of football, visitors can also check out the Hypebeast Cup Singapore Pop-Up at WEAVE from now till 19 July.

The football-meets-lifestyle experience features an EA SPORTS FC tournament, limited-edition drops, partner activations, physical challenges, and a life-sized Labubu posing in a football jersey alongside the World Cup trophy.

For Pop Mart collectors already heading down for Crybaby, consider this another photo-op bonus.

A Summer of Treasures for every type of visitor

Beyond the highlights featured here, Summer of Treasures also includes twilight experiences at selected attractions, live entertainment, dining experiences, and special events happening across the resort throughout the season.

Whether you’re a Pop Mart collector chasing the latest Crybaby photo spot, a family looking for school holiday activities, a couple planning a unique date, or simply someone searching for an excuse to revisit Sentosa, RWS’s Summer of Treasures programme offers plenty to discover.

To explore the full Summer of Treasures line-up and latest event details, visit the Resorts World Sentosa website.

Also read: Skypark Sentosa set to relaunch with tallest dry slides in SEA on 7 June

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Featured image by MS News and adapted from Resorts World Sentosa.