An inside look at the Singapore Oceanarium, formerly the SEA Aquarium

What to expect at Singapore Oceanarium, opening on 24 July

After three months, the SEA Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is reopening its doors to the public as the Singapore Oceanarium.

The reopening also features a month-long celebration from 24 July to 31 Aug, which includes a “Research & Learning Week” program, as well as talks and workshops by experts on ocean stewardship.

Ahead of the grand opening, MS News was given an early access tour of the 22 zones in the transformed ocean institute.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the highlights in the newly refreshed attraction and what you can look forward to.

Singapore Oceanarium has 22 different zones to explore

Zones of interest include the ‘Ocean Wonders’ exhibit, an area focused on some of the ocean’s oldest residents, jellyfish.

Jellyfish have been floating through the oceans for more 500 million years.

Visitors can marvel over these fascinating creatures, which, despite not having a brain, heart, or even any blood, have survived five different mass extinction events. (There are even some jellyfish that can reverse their aging!)

‘Ancient Waters’ is another zone in the Singapore Oceanarium, bringing long-extinct relics out of history and into reality with replicas of the apex predators that once ruled the oceans.

There are also fossil displays, interactive discovery points, and digital experiences to reveal the intricate details of ancient marine organisms.

This zone even lets you observe live remnants from that ancient period, with habitats for the Australian Lungfish, Arapaima, Horseshoe Crab, and Epaulette shark — creatures that have not changed since then.

More than just ocean animals

For those not interested in oceanic sealife, there is a zone for them too.

The ‘Spirit of Exploration’ zone is a showcase for how curiosity defined the borders of our world.

At the core of the zone is the Jewel of Muscat, a reconstruction of a 9th-century Omani dhow, a vessel from an Arabian maritime empire in the 1700s that once navigated the Indian Ocean.

Also in the Spirit of Exploration zone is the ‘Pier Adventure’, a rope web offering a bird’s-eye view of the zone.

The more adventurous visitors can climb onto the net and experience just what sailors might have experienced in the past.

Tickets available now

To experience the above zones and many more at the new Singapore Oceanarium, those interested can book their tickets online now via the Singapore Oceanarium website.

Adults pay S$50, while children aged three to 12 and senior citizens aged 60 and above pay S$39.

Singapore residents have a discounted price of S$42 and S$35 respectively.

