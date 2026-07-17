iROO Orchard pop-up has free fashion photo printouts & boardgames, win up to S$538 in vouchers

Dress up, play games, and win up to S$538 in iROO vouchers at this free Orchard Road event

If you love both fashion and boardgames and have always dreamed of seeing the two worlds collide, Taiwanese fashion brand iROO is making it happen with a free pop-up at Ngee Ann City, running till this Sunday (19 July).

Held as part of Singapore Retail Festival 2026, Playtime by iROO lets visitors take on hands-on game challenges, try on curated fashion pieces, pose for a professional photo, and leave with an old-school printout.

There are also prizes ranging from boardgames to iROO vouchers worth up to S$538, making this a timely excuse to jio your friends for a fun and stylish Orchard Road outing.

Play dress-up and bring home a free printed photo

Fashion lovers who have always dreamed of starring in their own photoshoot should make a beeline for the Doll-Up Playhouse, set up at Booths 25 and 26 at Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza from now till 19 July.

There, visitors can style themselves in a selection of iROO fashion pieces before posing for a professional photograph against the pop-up’s colourful backdrops.

Each participant will receive a complimentary four-by-six-inch print worth S$18 on the spot, which makes for a cute keepsake that won’t disappear into the depths of your camera roll.

There’s also a chance to win S$100 in iROO vouchers to put towards a few fresh additions to your wardrobe.

Simply post your photo on Instagram, tag @iroosg, and include the hashtags #iROOPlaytime and #iROODollUp. The three posts with the most likes will each receive the prize.

Entries must be posted by 31 Aug, with winners expected to be announced in the first week of September.

Put your game-night skills to the test

After striking their best pose, visitors can head to iROO’s store at #B2-36 for a little friendly competition at the Pause & Reconnect Fun Challenge, created by iROO and local game retailer PI Games.

The challenge began on 13 July with Mission 1, the ‘Chef Challenge’, where players must assemble yakitori skewers to match a series of cards.

Complete all five cards and you’ll receive an iROO Playtime Mission Pass, qualifying you to take on the remaining missions.

Mission 2, the ‘Catch My Fish Challenge’, turns players into fiercely competitive penguins as they race to collect as many fish as possible.

Mission 3, the ‘Scientist Challenge’, then tests their speed, focus, and coordination as they arrange colourful “chemicals” in the correct sequence before their opponents do.

Both games are played in groups of three, so bring along friends you think you stand a good chance of defeating.

Scores from Missions 2 and 3 will be combined to determine the winners, with participants able to track the competition on a scoreboard at the iROO store.

Win iROO vouchers worth up to S$538

Naturally, bragging rights aren’t the only thing on the table.

The top scorer will receive S$538 worth of iROO vouchers, while the first and second runners-up will take home S$338 and S$238 in vouchers respectively.

Those who place fourth to sixth will receive the Catch Sketch drawing game, while participants ranked seventh to ninth can take home Codenames: Singapore Edition.

Players in 10th to 15th place will each receive a S$38 iROO voucher.

The winners will be announced at the iROO store on 19 July at 8.30pm, giving competitive players just enough time to sharpen their strategy beforehand.

Visitors can also collect a stamp at the iROO booth for the Singapore Retail Festival Digital Stamp Card, giving them another chance to win prizes while exploring the wider event.

Playtime by iROO x Singapore Retail Festival 2026 takes place at iROO Store (#B2-36, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road) and Ngee Ann City’s Civic Plaza (Booth 25 and 26) from now till 19 July 2026, 12pm to 8pm daily. Admission is free.

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Featured image by MS News.