Lumine S’pore spotlights 3 local brands this National Day, shop exclusive items till 31 Aug

Three local brands take centre stage at Lumine Singapore’s National Day pop-up till 31 Aug

Lumine may be better known as the home of top Japanese labels such as Beams, United Arrows, and Tomorrowland. However, this National Day, the spotlight is shifting a little closer to home.

From now till 31 Aug, the Japanese retail giant is transforming its Raffles City store. They are marking both Singapore’s birthday and its own second anniversary here.

Leading the celebrations are three homegrown labels. Each is presenting exclusive pieces created specially for the pop-up.

Customisable charms inspired by Singapore and Japan

It’s no secret that Singaporeans have a soft spot for Japan, and Sui’s exclusive charms offer a playful little tribute to the things we love about both countries.

They also arrive right on cue for the bag-charm trend, which shows no sign of slowing down. This is great news for anyone who believes their totes, pouches, and duffels can never have too many “ling ling long longs”.

Founded in Singapore, Sui is a conscious womenswear label known for slow fashion, sustainable materials, and artisanal craftsmanship.

At the pop-up, the brand is bringing customisable charms inspired by recognisable icons such as Mount Fuji and sushi. There are also distinctly Singaporean details and heart-shaped designs bearing playful phrases.

Each piece has been embroidered by hand by artisans in New Delhi, in keeping with Sui’s focus on thoughtful, ethically made fashion.

Beyond the charms, the pop-up also features the brand’s breezy, timeless womenswear, crafted with natural and sustainable materials.

A versatile fabric necklace in soft earthy tones

The bags aren’t the only things to accessorise, of course.

Homegrown fashion label Graye, known for its refined unisex clothing and structural silhouettes, is unveiling an exclusive edition of its Tanglefolk necklace.

Made using upcycled fabric, the flexible accessory can be tied, looped, and styled in almost endless ways. This depends on how dramatic you’re feeling that day.

Wear it as a necklace, belt, or bracelet, weave it into your hair, or turn it into yet another charm for your bag. The sky’s the limit. This makes it an easy way to personalise your look and express yourself however you please.

At the Lumine pop-up, it comes in a limited terracotta and buttermilk colourway chosen to complement the understated palette of the retailer’s Japanese labels.

While you’re there, you can also browse Graye’s refined unisex clothing. These pieces blend Eastern and Western design influences with durable, thoughtfully constructed designs made to last.

Chrysanthemum tea in fragrance form

After dressing up your bags and yourself, the final touch is to make you and your space smell just as good.

For its contribution to the pop-up, Lynk Fragrances has drawn inspiration from a familiar comfort: chrysanthemum tea.

Its exclusive collection centres on the classic floral drink, capturing the warmth and quiet nostalgia of a cup often served at family meals or picked up from traditional provision shops.

Chrysanthemums also hold cultural significance in Japan. This makes the scent a fitting bridge between the two countries.

Across the range, you’ll find reed diffusers for rooms, hair perfume for a final self-care flourish, and the brand’s cheekily named Poo Fighters, toilet drops designed to mask less-than-pleasant post-dump scents.

Japanese labels still have a place in the spotlight

Although homegrown names are taking centre stage, Lumine is still keeping its signature Japanese curation firmly in the mix.

Featured labels include Macool, a premium Japanese scarf brand known for its 100% pure silk designs inspired by origami, and Pleco, an eco-friendly bag label by Fukui-based Kna Plus.

Pleco’s hand-pleated bags are made using biodegradable plant-based material or recycled polyester. These bags are lightweight and water-repellent. They hold between 10kg and 15kg, and they expand to fit far more than their compact shape might suggest.

Together, the Singaporean and Japanese labels reinforce the pop-up’s wider spirit of exchange between both creative communities.

Beyond the limited-time event, Lumine Singapore also has broader ambitions for local creatives.

The retailer previously brought brands from its Singapore and Jakarta stores to Japan through its Global Link initiative, which helps international labels reach Japanese shoppers.

It also plans to stage an exhibition featuring Singaporean artists in Japan.

For now, shoppers can discover the three homegrown brands alongside a range of Japanese cult faves without travelling to the Land of the Rising Sun. In addition, you can perhaps walk away with something unmistakably Singaporean finished with just a touch of Tokyo polish.

Here are the key details and how to get there:

Lumine Singapore Collection Pop-up

Address: Lumine Singapore, 252 North Bridge Road, #01-01 Raffles City Shopping Centre, Singapore 179103

Dates: Now till 31 Aug 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

For more information and updates, visit Lumine Singapore’s official website.

Also read: Li Nanxing collabs with Fullerton Hotel for National Day buffet, will personally serve dishes for 3 days

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Featured image by MS News.