Elderly woman sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with car in Bukit Merah

58-year-old male driver leaves scene of hit-and-run accident in Bukit Merah

A 79-year-old woman was sent to hospital in the early hours of Sunday (19 July) morning after being involved in a hit-and-run accident with a car in Bukit Merah.

Dashcam footage from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the white car driving away after hitting the elderly woman.

Car turns right but woman crosses Jalan Bukit Merah

The clip started with the car on the right-turning lane of Kim Tian Road, waiting to turn into Jalan Bukit Merah.

When the traffic light turned green, the car turned right, but the woman crossed Jalan Bukit Merah at the same time.

She appeared to be doing so when the “red man” for pedestrians was on.

Car hits woman, causing her to fall onto road divider

The car ended up clipping the woman’s legs from behind, causing her to fall onto the road divider.

Afterwards, the woman continued sitting on the divider as the car receded into the distance.

It appeared to linger briefly in the far-right lane before filtering to the far-left lane and entering a side road.

She told the camcar driver, who stopped to check on her, that the car had hit her.

She was also heard saying in Mandarin that “the light was red, not green” and asking the camcar driver to help her take down the car’s licence plate number.

The camcar driver replied that he would call an ambulance for her first.

Car driver assisting probe over Bukit Merah hit-and-run accident

In response to queries from 8world News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 5.05am on 19 July.

It took place at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Kim Tian Road, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

A 79-year-old female pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 5.10am, said she was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, a 58-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 36-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run accident with car in Jurong West

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.