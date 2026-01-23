36-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run accident with car in Jurong West

Police looking for car driver involved in fatal hit-and-run accident in Jurong West

A 36-year-old woman has died after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Jurong West on Friday (23 Jan).

According to a post by a witness on XiaoHongShu, the pedestrian was hit while crossing the road at a bus stop in front of Block 734A Jurong West Avenue 4.

Car stopped brieftly before leaving the scene

The netizen said the car that hit the woman stopped briefly, then sped away from the scene.

They failed to take a photo of the car’s licence plate before it drove off.

Passers-by carried the woman to the grass verge beside the road, with a few of them waiting with her till the ambulance arrived.

In the comments, the original poster (OP) said the woman was unconscious.

Police looking for driver involved in Jurong West hit-and-run

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at 7.25am on 23 Jan.

It took place along Jurong West Ave 4 in the direction of Jurong West Avenue 2, and involved a car and a pedestrian.

As the driver of the car left the scene before the police arrived, efforts to locate the driver are underway.

Pedestrian died in hospital

The pedestrian, a 36-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it conveyed her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Cars tend to drive fast, with no pedestrian crossing along the road

Images of the location on Google Street View indicate that there is no pedestrian crossing along that stretch.

A commenter on the XiaoHongShu post said vehicles tend to drive very fast while turning out into the road and fail to look out for pedestrians.

They almost got hit once, as they crossed the road when there were no cars but a car zoomed out before they finished crossing.

They could feel the wind as it raced past, meaning they would have been sent flying if they had crossed more slowly, they added.

