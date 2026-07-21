House fire in Thailand kills 2 people & 30 cats trapped in cages

Fire burns down house in Thailand, leaving two people and 30 cats dead

Over the weekend, a house fire in Thailand claimed the lives of two people and at least 30 of their cats, many of which were trapped in cages.

According to Khaosod English, 13 cats were safely rescued from the fire by authorities.

Fire claims human and animal lives

Firefighters from the Talat Phlu Fire & Rescue Station responded to an alert at around 6.05am on 18 July. When they arrived at the scene, they found a three-storey shophouse engulfed in flames.

The fire, which appeared to have originated on the first floor, ended up spreading to the second floor as efforts to control the blaze went underway.

After around 15 minutes, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control. A subsequent search of the home revealed the deceased bodies of a 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman on the second floor.

More than 30 cats were also found dead inside their cages. Fortunately, authorities were able to rescue 13 cats.

Investigation underway

A local reporter also shared that the homeowners’ one-year-old dog, which had escaped the fire, was spotted trying to re-enter the home to find its owners.

The couple’s 34-year-old nephew revealed that they had been sheltering and caring for strays in the area.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the cause of the fire was a short in the electrical circuit.

Medical personnel transported the bodies of the deceased to Siriraj Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy.

An investigation is still underway.

Also read: Man allegedly set Bukit Batok community cats’ houses on fire, repeatedly threw cardboard shelters away for months



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from อนุวัต จัดให้ on Facebook and Khaosod English.