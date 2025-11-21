Man allegedly set Bukit Batok community cats’ houses on fire, repeatedly threw cardboard shelters away for months

67-year-old man arrested after Bukit Batok community cats’ houses burned

Two community cat houses in Bukit Batok were set on fire just hours apart, leaving feeders shaken and residents stunned. Thankfully, the cats were unharmed.

A 67-year-old man has since been arrested in relation to the case.

Prior to the incident, the man was accused of repeatedly throwing away the boxes.

2 community cat houses burnt in Bukit Batok in as many days

The first fire happened shortly after 1.29am on Wednesday (19 Nov), said Ms Deon Lee, 51 — a longtime feeder.

A fellow feeder sent her a photo at 6.06am, showing the shelter reduced to ashes.

The next day, at about 5.30am, another community cat house was found burnt.

A 67-year-old man has since been arrested.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the fire at Block 263 Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 at about 1.50am on 19 Nov.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 67-year-old man had allegedly set fire to cat dwellings,” SPF said.

The man was subsequently arrested for mischief by fire.

Tension before fires started in Sep 2025

Speaking to MS News, Mdm Lee said the man had allegedly targeted the cats’ shelters for months.

CCTV footage captured him repeatedly discarding the boxes, she said.

The man was apparently wearing “the same slippers”, said Mdm Lee. Other residents apparently also recognised the alleged perpetrator.

According to Mdm Lee, the incidents began around 17 Sept, when the 67-year-old quarrelled with a feeder and kicked the boxes. This allegedly happened in the presence of Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Rahayu Mahzam.

“On one hand, I understand the good intentions behind such gestures of care, but I also hear the concerns about cleanliness and tidiness in our estate,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“I assured the resident that my team and I will engage the cat-loving resident to find a way forward together. ”

Months-long feud over cardboard shelters

On 18 Sep, the 67-year-old put the boxes at the Residential Centre office door, said Mdm Lee.

A day later, the boxes were found neatly stacked on a rubbish bin at the void deck — allegedly placed there by the 67-year-old.

“He started throwing the boxes almost every day until mid-October,” Mdm Lee said. “Then the past two days [19 and 20 Nov], the boxes were set on fire.”

For feeders, it felt like a slow-burning conflict — one they were told not to confront.

“Mdm Rahayu and her team advised us not to confront him in case it makes matters worse,” she said.

‘These cats did not choose this life’

Despite the tension, Mdm Lee remains focused on the cats’ well-being.

“I hope the authorities can consider installing more CCTV cameras,” she said, explaining that the Town Council’s suggested relocation area was unsafe and beyond camera coverage.

She also hopes residents will show empathy.

“These cats did not choose this life. Many were abandoned,” Mdm Lee said. “All they do is sleep in their boxes and come out to eat or play.”

“I truly hope parents and guardians can teach their children to treat animals with respect,” she added.

For her, caring for the cats is simple.

“It brings me joy,” she said. “I look forward to feeding them and playing with them every day.”

Also read: Bedok community cat found dead in drain after heavy rain, heartbroken resident recalls joy he brought

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Deon Lee on Facebook and Deon Lee on Facebook.