Man in Japan drives burning truck to fire station to get it extinguished

Driver in Japan takes burning truck to fire station to get it extinguished

On Thursday night (12 March), residents in Kumamoto, Japan, were alarmed after spotting a truck engulfed in flames on the road.

The truck driver was rushing the vehicle towards a fire station to get the fire extinguished.

The vehicle eventually arrived at the fire station, and the fire was put out, according to TBS News.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Burning truck on the road

At around 9.50pm, multiple calls were made to the emergency hotline reporting that a burning vehicle was driving down the city.

Reports indicate the driver had been making his way to the fire station, leaving burning debris on the road as he did so.

A clip circulating online showed the vehicle driving through an intersection just as the traffic light turned red. The back of the vehicle was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Eventually, the vehicle reached its intended destination, where firefighters quickly rushed to put out the inferno.

Investigation underway

The vehicle was driven by a man in his 70s, according to the fire department.

The flames were extinguished around an hour after the reports came in.

Photos show the mobile vendor on the back of the truck completely burnt, leaving behind only the framework.

The elderly man said he began to notice smoke on the back of his vehicle as he was driving through the middle of the city.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Also read: Car catches fire at Yishun multi-storey carpark, no injuries reported



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Featured image adapted from @WRS1493314 on X and TBS News.