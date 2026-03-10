Car catches fire at Yishun multi-storey carpark, no injuries reported

Car catches fire in Yishun multi-storey carpark, SCDF extinguishes blaze

A car caught fire at a multi-storey carpark at Block 512 Yishun Street 51 on Monday (9 March).

The incident occurred at around 11am, and no injuries were reported.

Car catches fire in carpark

In a Facebook post by Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Lee Hui Ying, a white-coloured car can be seen parked in a lot beside a ramp.

No other vehicles appear to be parked in the immediate vicinity.

The hood of the car appears to have been burnt off, while the ceiling and surrounding area nearby were believed to have been blackened by heat and smoke from the fire.

Fire extinguished, carpark safe for use

According to Ms Lee, the fire was “swiftly put out” and “no one was injured”.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their response.

Ms Lee added that the Housing & Development Board (HDB) had assessed the carpark and confirmed that it is safe for use.

The Town Council is currently carrying out clean-up and reinstatement works.

Cause of fire under investigation

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF said it was alerted to a car on fire at Block 512 Yishun Street 51 at about 11.05am on 9 March.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A day later, on Tuesday (10 March), another vehicle fire was reported in Ang Mo Kio, where a car caught fire below the MRT tracks near the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

No injuries were reported in that incident as well.

According to SCDF’s annual statistics, 226 vehicle-related fires were recorded in 2025, an increase from 220 cases in 2024.

