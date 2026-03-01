Car bursts into flames at carpark in Boon Lay, fire put out by members of the public

No injuries reported from car fire in Boon Lay: SCDF

When a car burst into flames at a carpark in Boon Lay, the fire was put out by the public before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

A TikTok video showed the Honda station wagon’s cabin being consumed by the blaze, while its bonnet was relatively unaffected.

Several members of the public had gathered at a safe distance to observe the scene.

Men carry hosereel to burning car in Boon Lay

In the footage, at least three men were seen carrying a long hosereel to the burning car.

One of them was spraying the vehicle with water.

Later, the flames died down, leaving the car with charred doors while the bonnet remained mostly intact.

A man continued spraying it with water from the hose.

Fire extinguished before SCDF arrived

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire involving a car at about 5.45pm on Friday (27 Feb).

It occurred at an open-air carpark near Block 221 Boon Lay Place — the address of Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

The fire was extinguished by members of the public using hosereel prior to SCDF’s arrival.

No injuries were reported, with the cause of the fire under investigation.

