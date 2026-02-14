72-year-old pedestrian dies after accident with prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested

Elderly male pedestrian dies after accident with prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested

A 72-year-old male pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident with a prime mover in Boon Lay on Saturday (14 Feb) morning.

Videos of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a prime mover stopped in the middle of a carpark next to Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

Areas behind prime mover cordoned off

In one of the videos, which were taken between 10.24am and 10.28am, a small area in the middle of the carpark was cordoned off by traffic cones.

Apparent bloodstains could be observed on the road within the area.

The affected area was in the path of the prime mover, behind which was another area that was marked out by traffic cones.

Man handcuffed by the police

At least three police vehicles and two police motorcycles were at the scene, along with a number of police officers.

Behind one of the police cars stood a man who was talking to two police officers.

He was later handcuffed by the police.

Elderly pedestrian sent to hospital unconscious

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.20am on 14 Feb.

It involved a prime mover and a pedestrian at Block 190 Boon Lay Drive, which is across the carpark from Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

The 72-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away there.

The driver of the prime mover, a 48-year-old man, was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Pedestrian killed in AMK after car drives off road into HDB courtyard, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kopikombat on TikTok and TikTok.