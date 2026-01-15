2 bus captains put out car fire in Ang Mo Kio, will get SCDF award

1 of the bus captains seen putting out car fire with fire extinguisher before SCDF’s arrival

Two bus captains will receive an award from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after they put out a car fire in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday (15 Jan) morning.

Footage of the incident posted on TikTok showed one of the bus captains spraying the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Fire leaps out when driver opens car hood

The clip, taken by another motorist, showed that the black BMW had stopped in the middle of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at 7.45am on Thursday.

Smoke was coming out of its bonnet.

Its driver subsequently opened the hood, only to quickly step back when flames leapt out.

Bus captain partially puts out car fire

At this point, a bus captain ran over from a nearby service 133 with a fire extinguisher.

He aimed it directly at the fire, preventing it from getting bigger.

Smoke filled the air as the fire shrunk.

However, the fire continued burning, albeit smaller, and the bus captain is seen running back to the bus before the video ended after 1 minute and 21 seconds.

2 bus captains put out fire before SCDF arrives

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the vehicle fire at about 7.45am on 15 Jan.

It involved the engine compartment of a car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Before SCDF arrived, the blaze was extinguished by two bus captains using two dry powder fire extinguishers.

No injuries were reported, with the cause of the fire under investigation, SCDF added.

Bus captains to get SCDF Community First Responder Award

SCDF has commended the two bus captains for their “quick-thinking and prompt efforts”, it said.

They will be presented with the SCDF Community First Responder Award.

When contacted by The Straits Times (ST), SBS Transit identified the two bus captains as Mr Lim Swee Shen and Mr Liew Poh Chye.

Mr Lim, who was driving service 133, attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher from his bus.

Mr Liew, who was driving service 71, arrived shortly after and did the same, putting out the fire together with Mr Lim.

The duo will receive the SCDF award on Friday (16 Jan).

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

