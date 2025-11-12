2 SBS Transit bus captains work together to contain car fire along Circuit Road until SCDF arrives

SBS Transit bus captains rush to control car fire on Circuit Road, SCDF to recognise them for their bravery

Two SBS Transit bus captains have won praise for their quick thinking and courage after they teamed up to fight a car fire along Circuit Road earlier last month.

Armed with only fire extinguishers from their buses, the pair managed to contain the blaze before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived on the scene.

Bus captains stop their routes to help put out car blaze

According to SBS Transit’s Facebook post on 9 Nov, the incident happened on 3 Oct and involved bus captains Hu Jinshuai and Jamaludin Bin Mohamad Taib, who were both driving Service 135 buses in opposite directions at the time.

Mr Hu was the first to notice the burning car in front of block 75B while on his usual route.

Fearing that someone might still be trapped inside, he immediately parked his bus safely and grabbed the onboard fire extinguisher.

He then ran towards the burning vehicle and tried to put out the flames.

“I was worried there were still people in the car and knew I had to help,” Mr Hu recalled.

As Mr Hu battled the fire, Mr Jamaludin, who was driving another Service 135 bus in the opposite direction, spotted the same car still ablaze at around 3.39pm.

Without hesitation, he stopped his bus and rushed over with another fire extinguisher to assist.

“I was only thinking about the safety of the pedestrians at that moment,” Mr Jamaludin said.

Bus captains commended for bravery and selflessness

The pair managed to control the situation together until SCDF officers arrived to fully extinguish the fire.

A member of the public who witnessed Mr Jamaludin’s actions later wrote in to commend his bravery and selflessness.

SBS Transit praised both bus captains for their “quick thinking and courage”, saying they exemplify the company’s CARES values of safety-mindedness and alertness.

Fire fully extinguished, no injuries reported

In response to MS News queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire near the junction of Circuit Road and Circuit Link on 3 Oct at about 3.25pm.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reels, and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

SCDF has also contacted the bus captains to commend their quick thinking and swift actions, and will be presenting each of them with the SCDF Community First Responder Award.

Netizens praise bus captains for their bravery

The heartwarming story quickly drew praise from netizens, with many lauding the bus captains for fighting the vehicular fire.

One netizen commented a “well done” and praised both bus captains for their kind actions.

Another Facebook user applauded the bus captains for their bravery and jokingly hoped that SBS Transit would reward them accordingly.

